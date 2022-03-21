.

By Dennis Agbo

A pressure group, the Enugu West Professionals has called on a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi, to join the 2023 race for the Enugu West Senatorial seat.

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu will on May 29 2023, finish a -five consecutive tenure representation of the Enugu West Senatorial District and had since said that he will not go back to the Senate. Ekweremadu has already declared for Governorship of Enugu state.

Subsequently, the coordinator of Enugu West Professionals, Hon. Chibuike Okafor in a statement on Monday urged Ozomgbachi who had been in the House of Representatives for three terms to take over Ekweremadu’s position in the next general election.

The group promised to purchase a nomination form for the former Rep, if he concedes to their appeal, noting that Ozomgbachi has all that it takes to take the position based on his numerous works at the green chamber between 2003 and 2015.

Okafor posited that, as a technocrat and someone who outperformed others while in the House of Representatives, Ozomgbachi is the soothing lawmaker that Enugu West Senatorial district needs to continue from where Ekweremadu will stop.

According to him, “We have seen the need for quality representation, especially at a high level such as the Red Chambers, hence, our resolve to endorse the quality and experienced successor such as Ozomgbachi.

“Having toured around our zone, taking cognizance of the fact that the position which has been occupied by our brothers from Awgu/Aninri/Oji-River Federal constituency, it is the turn of Udi/Ezeagu Federal constituency to produce the next Senator for Enugu West Senatorial District.

“Ozomgbachi touched almost all the wards in Udi /Ezeagu Federal constituency with projects that have a direct impact on the people. It is on record that in the areas of infrastructural development, education, health and human capital development, he made a meaningful impact which is verifiable in Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency.”

The group further congratulated Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi on his achievements in the field of education, by bagging a Doctoral degree in Public Administration at the University of Abuja.

“We want to assure him that we are ready to buy expression of interest and nomination forms for him once he decides to run for the position because, Enugu West needs a personality like Ozomgbachi to represent them in Abuja,” the group promised.