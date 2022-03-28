Group known as Otu Nmu Ebon (An Association In Agbor) has joined millions of Nigerians in urging the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele to join the 2023 presidential race under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) platform.

In a statement signed by Peter Nwanneka, Chairman and Ishioma kuhodu, Secretary, the group argued that: Emefiele “has explicitly shown uncommon ability to unite, stabilize and move our dear country Nigeria to a greater height.

“We are convinced that he can make our country work better. His program that has kept our country out of depression/recession is commendable and based on his pedigree, we are sure he can do more as a President of our dear country.

“We need a technocrat in the saddle of power now. In him we see a vibrant young and pragmatic economy builder who has actually delivered throughout his career and in his present assignment. Especially, in the CBN Agricultural development program of the Anchor borrowers Scheme that has brought the present Rice Pyramids. Godwin Emefiele is the rightful man that can sustain the legacies of President Mohammed Buhari in the implementations of the Federal government policy on Agriculture.

“Emefiele Godwin We Need you. Please Join the race”