The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has appealed to the people of Epe Federal Constituency to galvanize support for the return bid of Hon. Wale Raji to the National Assembly come 2023.

Gbajabiamila noted that the appeal was as a result of the effective and efficient representation being put forward by the lawmaker, noting that a longer stay for a performing lawmaker in the House, the better for his constituents to get more development.

The fourth citizen of the country made the call today at Ogunmodede College, Epe during the commissioning of 13 education oriented projects facilitated by the Epe Federal Lawmaker, Hon. Wale Raji.

The Speaker described the numerous projects facilitated by the lawmaker as ‘Worthwhile and People-Oriented’ , adding that the facilitated projects in the education sector will provide conducive structure and atmosphere for students in Epe Federal Constituency to thrive and be nurtured in their academic pursuits.

Earlier, the facilitator, Hon. Wale Raji pointed out that the projects being commissioned were in consonance with the demands of his people to improve the quality of education, stressing that the task to develop the sector was a joint task that requires the contribution of all stakeholders.

The lawmaker urged his constituents to take full ownership of the projects by protecting them against vandalization.

The facilitated projects were the Construction and Equipment of an 81 computer capacity ICT Centre at Ogunmodede College,Epe, Construction of a fully-furnished 100-bed capacity hostel in Epe Grammar School, Construction of Teachers Quarters at Orugbo.

Also a block of six classrooms were newly constructed and furnished in six schools, namely; Army High School, Epe, Odo-Obara High School,Epe, Agbowa Community Grammar School, Agbowa Odomola Secondary School, Epe , LG Primary School, Nofirija,a new school in Temu Community, Epe.

Others were a block of three classrooms at Odo-Ayandelu High School and Oriba Primary School, Epe ,a block two classrooms with toilets and hand pump borehole at LG Primary School, Aboriji, Epe and construction of a science laboratory at Igbooye Community High School, Igbooye.

While assuring the people of Epe Federal Constituency of his commitment to provide more people-oriented projects, the lawmaker thanked the Speaker of the House of Representatives for making Epe his second constituency.

He thanked the country’s fourth citizen for facilitating the rehabilitation of Itokin- Epe road,and the upcoming reconstruction of Aiyetoro market, Epe.