By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A former Chairman, Mangu local government area of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat of the State in 2023 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Mutfwang publicly disclosed his intention at his Ampang West Ward of the Party before moving to the Mangu office of the Party as well as the zonal headquarters in the Pankshin local government area.

Addressing his teeming supporters and Party officials at Mangu, Mutfwang gave his reasons for seeking to govern the State and added all lovers of democracy needed to kick out the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC at all levels because”if we don’t kill APC, APC will kill democracy.”

He maintained, “There has been no progress in Plateau State since 2015, the APC promised making a Naira to a Dollar but today, getting petrol is a problem, there is no law and order in the country, there is no government. No one sleeps with the two eyes closed due to insecurity. The time is now for us to use our voters’ cards to change the useless change or we all become useless.

“APC is a business partnership between Buhari and Tinubu, the only democratic thing they did is hosting a convention that produced Buhari. The job of chasing APC out of government is a task that must be done. The PDP can only do that by being united; if we don’t kill APC, APC will kill democracy. I offer myself to be considered and be given the PDP ticket and flag to chase out APC in 2023, if you do that, I will not disappoint your trust.”

On his plan for Plateau, he started, “The chief concern of citizens is security, we. can’t do anything without security, we must rejig the security architecture. I am a firm believer in the state police, security federalism so we are going to ensure that Operation Rainbow (a local security outfit) is brought back to life, well equipped, and well serviced to gather intelligence so that security threats can be nipped in the bud.

“Today, we don’t have anything called Plateau economy, it has practically collapsed and we are such an endowed State with national resources. In agriculture, we must change the way we do it, give priority to dry season farming and expand the value chain and make sure agriculture moves from a cultural thing to business…”

He cautioned his supporters against deprecating other aspirants saying, “I am an apostle of politics without bitterness,

I believe that power comes from God, there is no basis to encourage my supporters to do anything untoward towards anybody.”

Mutfwang was at the rally with some former members of ALGON, representatives of former deputy chairmen, and former councilors across the 17 local government areas of the State.