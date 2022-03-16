By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Incumbent Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Hezekiah Dimka has declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat of Plateau State in 2023.

The Senator is serving his constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and is also aspiring for the governorship seat on the same platform.

Dimka, a retired Commissioner of Police stated his aspiration is borne on the need to continue to serve the people of not just his immediate constituency but the entire State as he deploys his wealth of experience to expand on the foundation laid by past leaders.

He stressed that if allowed to govern the State, he would prioritize, security, education, and skills acquisition to empower the teeming youth population in the State.

Addressing his supporters at his hometown at Kabwir, Kanke local government area, shortly after visiting the Council Chairman at the Secretariat as well as the traditional institution in Kabwir, he noted he would leverage on his experiences to use diverse strategies to secure communities and return peace to the people.

His words, “I have returned to express my interest in governing Plateau State come 2023,… The State has grappled with security challenges in the past two decades. Insecurity has tried the soul of the State and determination of governance. “Leveraging on my experience as a former Police Chief who served in other challenging situations across the land, I make bold to state my motivation and commitment to cause a different intervention in securing our communities and return peace to our people.

“My experience in the area of security cannot be wished away easily. I believe strongly that having put in 35 years in the same terrain should embolden me to face the situation headlong and be able to build on what has been done for the State by other administrations…

“We intend to make education the backbone of the administration… Conscious efforts must be taken to revive our industries and push them to a state of being functional and generating revenue for development…”

He assured that “if given the mandate that I seek, you can be sure that failure is not an option.”

In their separate remarks, representatives of party stalwarts, women, youths, elders, people living with disabilities, and others wished Senator Dimka well in his aspiration.