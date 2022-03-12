…Lauds governor’s development strides

Over 600 Local Government, Zonal and Ward executives of G17 in Enugu State, on Friday, paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, declaring their unalloyed support and loyalty to the governor ahead of 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of G17, Hon. Sunday Ajogwu, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s developmental strides in Enugu State as well as its remarkable achievements in the rural areas stating that the governor is “the master of rural roads”.

Hon. Ajogwu, who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a peaceful man and the Grand Patron of G17, disclosed that “the greatest achievement of this government is the peace we enjoy today in Enugu State”, adding that “we do not take that for granted”.

His words: “It is if you have security on the road that you can move around. If you don’t have security, you cannot move around. Thank you Your Excellency for providing peace and security in Enugu State. All the things you are doing in Enugu State we cannot start mentioning them one by one here.

“But if you plied through Agbani Road, you will see the hand of the governor there. Anybody who plied Nike Lake Road will see the massive flyover bridge project going on there.

“Your Excellency, you have vigorously constructed rural roads in Enugu State. You are a master of rural roads”.

Hon. Ajogwu, on behalf of the uncountable members of the group across the 260 electoral wards in Enugu State assured Gov. Ugwuanyi that “we are intact, loyal, motivated, ready, in high spirit and on ground, waiting patiently for you to speak and you will see the wonders of this original G17”.

According to him, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. This is the leadership of G17. Our G17 is not the G17 of social media. This is the original G17. We are on ground.

“Our leadership comprises the Director General, 3 Zonal Heads, 17 LG Coordinators, 19 Executives in each of the 17 LGAs, 17 LG Directors and 260 Ward Coordinators”.

Members of the group, who had banners and wore shirts with the inscription “#2023 Gburugburu Decides”, reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that they will support his political decisions in respect of 2023 elections.

In their separate speeches, the three Heads of G17 in Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North senatorial districts, Hon. Okey Mbah, Hon. Barr. Destiny Nnagbo and Dr. Chris Onodugo, respectively, reiterated the stance of the group that they will follow the direction of the governor when the time comes, stressing that their loyalty is 100 percent.

On her part, the Woman leader of the group, Hon. Mrs. Lizzy Ani applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for being gender sensitive by using a woman as his deputy and appointing other women into government positions.

She reassured the governor that the women at the grassroots are solidly behind his administration and will support his 2023 decisions.

In his goodwill message, the Coordinator of G17, Udi LGA, Hon. Basil Ani, pointed out that the group has the capacity to mobilize people and has “worked assiduously and tirelessly for the past five years behind the scenes in our various local governments to get G17 to where it is today”.

According to him, “We were able to achieve significant mobilization during the 2015 campaign and elections due to the enormous possibilities that abound when technology is effectively deployed by a people driven by patriotism and love for the administration of Your Excellency.

“Your Excellency, I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that due to the signing into law of the new Electoral Act, the votes of every singular person must surely count and it will be our obligation to ensure that this statutory right of the populace is enforced, by deploying the latest technology available in 2022 backed with enormous enlightened and learned Human Resources.

“My personal definition of a stakeholder is that man or woman who can deliver his polling unit at any cost without the primary intention of being recognized or rewarded. Your Excellency, I assure you that these men and woman present here in our midst today are willing to fight the good fight in ensuring that the political and electoral status quo is maintained.

“Your Excellency’s ability as an exceptional administrator who is a humble servant leader has triggered a peaceful, harmonious coexistence and made Enugu State flourish with its populace enjoying the dividends of a thriving democracy.

“Your Excellency has set a new positive tone and direction for this wonderful place that we all call home and we really appreciate all you have done and continue to do.

“Your leadership skills and qualities have made our jobs easier for us and we shall continue to give almighty God all the glory for blessing us with a precious gift like Your Excellency.

“We therefore wish to inform the government of Enugu State of our readiness to partner with His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in politicking, campaigning and galvanizing the Enugu populace to ensure that his successor is elected for the 2023 general elections”.

The G17 Coordinators are Aninri (Hon. Chukwunonye Okereke), Awgu (Hon. Emenike Ogedi), Enugu East (Hon. Cornelious Ugwu), Enugu South (Hon. Ginika Nwosu), Enugu North (Hon. Kester Agu), Ezeagu (Hon. Barr. Destiny Nnagbo), Igbo Etiti (Onyebuchi Otoboeze), Igbo-Eze South (Hon. Sunday Ajogwu), Igbo-Eze North (Hon.Christian Ali), Isi Uzo (Hon. Lotachukwu Odo), Nkanu East (Hon. Okey Mba), Nkanu West (Elochukwu Chukwuani), Nsukka (Hon. Onyeke Chineme), Oji River (Hon. Ifeanyi Nwozor), Udenu (Hon. Kelvin Agbo), Udi (Hon. Chief Basil Ani), Uzo-Uwani (Hon. Dr. Chris Onodugo), Woman leader (Hon. Mrs Lizzy Ani), and Youth leader (Hon. Chidi Ilodebe).

Present at the event were the Patrons of the group in Enugu North and Enugu West senatorial districts, Chief Ikeje Asogwa and Chief Engr. Anayo Onwuegbu, respectively, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, among others.