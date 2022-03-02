As the country is gearing towards a new election, a lot of politicians are positioning themselves for various electoral position. This have seen a lot them heading back to the grassroots that many of them have forgotten years ago. The founder of Mykmary Fashion show has cautioned the youths to be careful on whom they vote this period.

Michael Onyemah, the founder of Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards has said that there is need for Nigerians to have a cursory look at the present crop of politicians that are positioning themselves for elective position. In his words he said “We have to be careful on what we do this period. This is the time to get it right, we strongly believe that Nigeria must be great.

As a stakeholder in fashion space and lifestyle industry, I have come to meet the youths and I have felt their pulse and I know majority of the impediments are political”

“I will not be happy when Nigerian youths start looking at those old politicians and start voting them, they are old and they should be enjoying their old age. We are in a fast-paced world and the need to keep up with the fast development of today’s world is imperative. Therefor, we need an energetic, digital savvy and focused leadership. Gone are the days that they give you rice and bean that will make you mortgage your future and vote inept and senile politicians.

“We shouldn’t be looking at tribe, religion or political affiliation, the Nigerian youth must participate and ensure their votes count. Thank lord for the electoral reforms, I strongly believe that Nigeria is trying to get it right, and the youths must be part of this electoral processes. This will be a thing that will be securing us.

”Speaking about the restiveness of youths in the South Eastern Nigeria, Onyemah Michael said that” We want the peaceful resolution of all the conflicts in the East, we believe that these youths are agitated, angered and annoyed over the way things have turned out, we implore and beg them to sheath their sword and give peace a chance. If it means dialogue, we can open it up. Being into fashion ecosystem I know the billions of Naira industry that Aba fashion ecosystem is. We know how the space was but with the level of things today, that industry is becoming weak. We hope that the Eastern leadership find a lasting solution to this quagmire in the Igbo land.

”Onyemah Michael as he is fondly called is the CEO of Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards which is powered by Mykmary Fashion House Limited. A contemporary fashion brand that is aimed to bridge the gap between Nigerian fashion brands and the international market. MYKMARY Fashion Show and Awards 2022 is bringing worldwide visibility. In addition to making your experience worthwhile, high end Fashion retailers, fashion designers and entrepreneurs will grace the event.

Instagram.com/mykmaryfashion

Facebook.com/mykmaryfashion

Twitter.com/mykmaryfashion