Dayo Johnson Akure

A Senatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Chief Alex Ajipe has promised to invest in human capital development to curb crimes and unemployment in the Northern Senatorial District.

Ajipe, who is the Managing Director, Klick Konnect said this in Owo, while formally declaring his intention to run for the Ondo North Senatorial seat.

According to him, ” as regards the worrisome issue of banditry and insecurity in the Northern Senatorial district, I will invest in human capital development to end insecurity in the six council areas of the state.

” This I will do by providing them viable jobs where their potential can be maximally actualised.

” I will create a meaningful system where the people can find and trace the purpose of their representation in the legislative arm of government.

” It is said that the devil finds work for ideal hands, l will ensure that our youths are engaged to discourage banditry and other negative vices in the council areas.

” l am committed to using my influence to bring attention to the need for the urgent and consistent safety and security of our people.

” I understand the plight of our farmers especially and our people in general who deserve the peace and serenity we were once known to have.

” Our lands have been infiltrated and our peace under attack. I will not be silent but will speak for my people until our peace is established and constant.

Ajipe also promised to lead the people of his constituency out of the darkness.”

“Darkness is when our leader has access to do many opportunities at the centre, but cannot boasting a single thriving industry to employ youths and women.

Ajipe noted that the electorates should decide whether to vote for the incumbent senator, Ajayi Boroffice for the fourth time or for him to give them a fresh start

He said he had voted for Boroffice three times and it was the turn of Boroffice to vote for him in next year’s general election.

“Darkness is when our leader has all the money in the world, and our people have grown poorer and poorer over the years.

“Darkness is when our leader has become over-confident, saying that he knows people, and will have the results of a Primary written in Abuja like he usually does, and there is nothing anyone can do about it because he is the godfather of godfathers! What do we say to this? We have God the father.

According to him, “I am not a stranger to service. I do not come to lead you, to promise you what is not in my character or antecedents! I have come to tell you that I have served tremendously well, with what God has given me, and the opportunities that men and women have put at my disposal.”

“With little compared to what others have gotten, I have surpassed so many who have got immeasurable resources, and have unlimited access to wealth.”

While making reference to some of his development strides within the economic sector of the State, he assured the people that his led representation if given the opportunity will be people-oriented, as he would ensure that there’s direct impact of democratic dividends on the people.

Ajipe added that “I have brought investors and investments to Ondo State, so significantly, they cannot be ignored or played down. The President, Governors, Expatriates, Distinguished Personalities across Nigeria and all over the world have recognized the great light that God has caused to shine in Ondo State, through me.”