The All Progressive Congress (APC), has taken a decisive action with regards to the upcoming 2023 general elections in the country.

In a recent move, the APC inaugurated the Mass Movement Support Sub Committee for the party, to fine-tune the paths of the party, towards greater success, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Members of the committee are: Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarrawa state, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Oyo state Senator Adesoji Akanbi, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, as well as Hon. Abba Jatua and Hon. Usani Uguru Usani.

Others are: Hon. Makinde Peter Abiola, Chief. Mrs Ify Ugo-Okoye, Benedict Godson, Ideato C. Ideato.

Recalling the fact that the All Progressive Congress (APC) was conceived as a mass movement party, the newly inaugurated high powered committee’s task among others, is to evaluate where the party stands, what is needed to retain power ahead of the 2023 general elections and suggest ideas and initiatives that can enhance APC’s stature as a mass oriented party.

More importantly, Governor Sule, Senator Amosun, Senator Adesoji Akanbi, and the other committee members, have been charged with the responsibility of making APC the party for all Nigerians.

“The popularity for which President Mohammadu Buhari, benefited from, during the 2015 election, needs to be re-invigorated,” said the party.

The sub committee is therefore charged with the following responsibility:

Making APC the party for all Nigerians; exploring ways and means of reaching out to all party supporters; party supporters not necessarily party members, to ensure that their support is not waning.

The committee is expected to research and find ways to make the party attractive to the youths and women who constitutes the major voting bloc in Nigeria.

To also create a framework for head-hunting talented individuals from different parts of the country to enhance the pull of talents within the party.

At the national level, the committee will have to solicit the good will of major religious groups such as; CAN, Catholic Bishops Conference, ULAMA, Students Union Leadership and other such organizations.

The committee would be expected to create the basis for viable relationship with the apex organs of the various socio-cultural groupings in the country, working in synergy with the regional sub-committees.

Furthermore, the committee is expected to establish creative ways of reaching teenagers who in the nearest future mature into the voting population, while also suggesting other ideas or initiatives that can enhance APC’s stature as a mass oriented movement party.