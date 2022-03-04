Dr. Ese Owie

By Osaivbie Igbinijesu

Dr. Ese Owie who is seeking to represent Edo South Senatorial District in the Senate has unwittingly raised the bar – in terms of educational accomplishments and pedigree – for those seeking elective office in the current epoch. His intimidating credentials and career trajectory have revved up the people’s interest in his candidacy, with expectations at an all-time high. As the people of Edo South eagerly brace for the real possibility of having an Ivy League-educated Senator, the discussions amongst the array of youths as well as Party elders backing his ambition have, in the main, been centered around his intellectual sagacity and its concomitant positive effect on the development of Edo South.

Analysts generally describe the inimitable Dr Owie as simultaneously ancient and modern, simple, yet sophisticated, global, but refreshingly local. Indeed, although Dr Owie is very well educated having earned his Doctorate Degree in Public International Law at the University of Oxford, amongst other educational feats which has firmly secured his place as a global citizen, his understanding of the South Senatorial District cannot be underestimated because at the onset of his quest for higher academic knowledge, he obtained a Bachelor of Laws Degree (LL.B) from the University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria, and a B.L from the Nigerian Law School; thus making his bones, as true son of the soil.

In terms of understanding the local landscape, Dr Owie dwarfs other contenders as he has demonstrated real capabilities as a reform-oriented change agent and thought leader. Between 2009 and 2011, Dr Owie served as Special Adviser (Cabinet Rank) to the Executive Governor of Edo State on Policy and Strategic Planning and helped shaped the Administration’s policy agenda. He also served as Honourable Commissioner/Executive Chairman of the Edo State Board of Internal Revenue and a Member of the State Executive Council, where he functioned as the Administrative Head of the State’s Internal Revenue Service. At the Board of Internal Revenue, he led a transformation of the State’s Internally Generated Revenue institutional framework and grew monthly revenue from approximately 350 million Naira per month to circa 1.8 Billion Naira monthly within 20 Months. He is thus not a stranger to the Edo South Senatorial District and he is well positioned to represent the people at the National Assembly.

Dr. Owie’s educational accomplishments and experience will literally blow anyone away, as he has in the course of his sterling multi-jurisdictional career spanning over two decades garnered extensive experience in advising National Governments, Multilateral Agencies and Private Organizations on International Trade Law and International Economic Law and Policy with special focus on Sustainable Trade and Regional Economic Integration, amongst others.

He earned a Doctorate Degree in Public International Law from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom specializing in the development of bespoke country specific templates for appropriate interface between global trade polices and national regulatory competence in engendering development in global services trade. At the University of Oxford, he was a member of Linacre College. He also holds an LL.M Degree in International Law from the University of Hull, United Kingdom, where he graduated with Distinction and was awarded the Josephine C.Onoh Memorial Prize for the Overall Best Graduating Student.

Dr. Owie also holds a Certificate in Privacy Rights and the Media from Ernst Moritz Arndt University of Greifswald, Germany, a Certificate in WTO Law and Practice from Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium, an Advanced Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Business Development from the Said Business School, University of Oxford University of Oxford, United Kingdom, a Certificate in Comparative Tax Policy and Administration (COMTAX) from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA, a Certificate in Strategic Management of Regulatory and Enforcement Agencies (SMREA) from The Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA, and a Certificate in Infrastructure in a Market Economy: Public Private Partnerships in a Changing World (IME) from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA. He is an Alumnus of Hague Academy of International Law, The Hague, Netherlands, a member of the London Branch of International Law (ILA), The American Society for International Law(ASIL) the London Shipping Law Centre and the Society of Legal Scholars (UK)

A recognized and highly decorated transformational leader, he is an Associate Fellow of the Nigerian Leadership Initiative (NLI), where he was a Member of the Inaugural Future Leaders Class in 2007. An advocate of life-long learning, Dr Owie holds concurrent Visiting Research Fellowships at the Law School, University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, The Shipping Law Unit, Faculty of Law, University of Cape Town, South Africa and the Centre for Infrastructure Policy Regulation and Advancement (CIPRA) Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, Nigeria.

The expectation is that when elected as a Senator to represent the profoundly cosmopolitan people of Edo South Senatorial District, embedding the ethos of qualitative education by strengthening Federal Government owned tertiary educational institutions such as his alma mater, the University of Benin and sponsoring Bills to establish other specialized educational institutions shall be one of his areas of focus.

Igbinijesu, a Public Affairs Analyst write from Okada, Edo State