By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A House of Representatives aspirant for Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Chief Morris Mbam and second son of the former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, SSG, late Chief Fidelis Mbam, Thursday came heavily on the current Senator representing Ebonyi North zone at the National Assembly, Dr Sam Egwu, for seeking to go back to the Senate for the third time.

Mbam who is gearing up to contest the Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency election in 2023, alleged that Senator Egwu had not accomplished any feat to warrant him to seek another term in office as a Senator in Ebonyi State.

According to him, “the worst thing that will happen to Izzi People is to allow Sam Egwu to go back to the Senate for the third time. I will join to put my face in shame if it happens. It means that Izzi people have sold their birthright in shame. There’s no reason for Sam Egwu to have served as Governor of Ebonyi State.”

He stressed that the rightful Local Government Area to produce the next Senator for Ebonyi North zone should come from Ebonyi LGA and not Ohaukwu, where the current Senator, Sam Egwu hailed from, arguing that Abakaliki, Ohaukwu and Izzi LGAs had taken their own share of power rotation.

He called for unity and love among his people adding that if wins as the House of Representatives member for Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency, he will use his position to improve the well-being of his people and ensure their oneness against all odds.

In his words: “Politics is about interest. Izzi people have allowed themselves to be used. In a layman’s understanding, tell me how possible it is for Sam Egwu to go to the Senate without the support of the Izzi People. It’s not possible.

“So, no Izzi man has had two shots at the Senate, and we have given sam two shots and he still wants the third tenure.

“One local government and one little community, the Izhia. They are not in the majority in Ohaukwu because Ngbo people are higher in number. But sam Egwu has taken two shots and he wants a third shot and he is shouting equity who is deceiving who?

“You say you don’t eat rat but you use your mouth to share it with your children. He who goes to equity must go with clean hands.

“This is 8 years of Sam Egwu’s senate and I can’t boast about him being my Senator. Its quite a pity I have to talk about him this way, but the truth has to be told.

“Here he is today, having served as Minister, served two-term Senator, he wants to go for a third tenure. Does it mean that there’s no young person in Izzi land that can be a senator?

“Abakaliki has gone. Izzi has gone. Ohaukwu has gone. Ebonyi has not gone. So, what is stopping them? It’s quite a pity am not from Ebonyi’s local government, he would have started seeing the heat.