…APGA is not for sale in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Godwin Udu, Sunday pointed out that the former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Benard Odoh, stands a better chance of securing the governorship ticket of the party, if he decides to run for the 2023 general election in the State.

Udu added that Odoh’s track records, educational qualifications, political experience and mass followership place him at a vantage position to win the gubernatorial election in the state.

“Prof. Benard Odoh stands a better chance of winning the party’s gubernatorial ticket than those allegedly being sponsored by the powers that be, in the state, in order to destroy APGA.”

The Deputy National Secretary of the Party who stated this during a chat with journalists in Abakaliki noted that the party was currently well-positioned and poised to take over Ebonyi State Government House in 2023.

In his words: “APGA is not for sale in Ebonyi State and beyond. If anybody tells you that APGA has been hijacked or bought over by some business mogul in Ebonyi State, that’s not true. This is because our party is not for sale.

“I have been hearing of a man they call Anyi Chuks; but I have not seen him and have not met him in person, and don’t know where he is. And so, those saying the party has been hijacked by this same man, are merely spreading rumour, because they may not be factual.

“Currently, as a member of the National Working Committee of APGA, I’m grounded in the party and I know what’s happening within and outside the party. Our party is not for sale. They can try it elsewhere, but not in APGA.

“Remember some people tried this similar thing being rumoured in Ebonyi State, in Anambra; but they didn’t succeed. They tried and spent billions to hijack APGA there, but it didn’t work for them.

“So, whatever Anyi Chuks is doing in Ebonyi State for APGA, is still a rumour, because I have not seen him. He may be angling to contest the gubernatorial ticket of the party, it’s up to him. He will come, and when he comes, he will contest the primaries; and if he wins, fine. But in APGA, whatever we do, must follow due process and the guidelines stipulated by its Constitution.

“So, whatever anybody or Anyi Chuks is doing for Ebonyi chapter of our party, is a mere rumour before me; and because I have not heard from the State Chairman, it remains a rumour.

“But our party is known for transparency and accountability. And that’s what we will apply eventually. But the chairman has not told me and I don’t know anything about whatever anybody is doing to possibly buy the party over, in Ebonyi State. All I have been hearing is a rumour, even though there are always elements of truth, in every rumour.”

