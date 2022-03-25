The Ethiope East DTHA hopeful, Hon. Austin Osinefe Ogedegbe receiving his nomination form from the State Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun Sunday Onoriode

The leading Delta State House of Assembly hopeful, Ethiope East State Constituency, Hon. (Chief) Augustine Usinefe Ogedegbe, yesterday, purchased Interest and Nomination form to represent the good people of Ethiope East at the Delta State House of Assembly.

Ogedegbe had also assured the people of the local government area of quality representation if elected as member representing Ethiope East at the state house of assembly.

Ogedegbe who gave this assurance after purchasing the interest and nomination form at the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, secretariat, Asaba, Delta state, said his interest to contest for the position came after several calls by his teaming supporters across the local government area.

While assuring party members of his total commitment to the party, Ogedegbe said he has a lot to offer the people of Ethiope East local government if he is given the opportunity to fly the flag of the Ethiope East State Constituency to represent them at the State House of Assembly come 2023.

While appealing to delegate from units, wards and local government party executives to vote wisely, Ogedegbe pointed out that there are some persons that have been tested and confirmed as human capital developer in the local government and assured them that their votes will no doubt bring dividends of democracy to their doorsteps.

While highlighting on some of his top agendas and programmes as education, empowerment and skill acquisition, Ogedegbe said if elected would run an open door policy where he will quarterly engage his people on interactive session to know how to address some of their immediate needs at the grassroot.

While promising the people of Ethiope East State constituency of full representation, if given the opportunity to represent them at the Delta State House of Assembly, he said his constituency projects across the local government will speak for itself.

Speaking further, Ogedegbe, commended the state governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa’s quality leadership, developmental strides and Olororgun Kingsley Esiso for their steadfastness and enjoined all Ethiope East to continue to support Okowa’s administration so as to finish much stronger.