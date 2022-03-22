A House of Assembly hopeful, Amb. Richard Aduvie and President-General, Afiesere community has declared his intention to units and Ward 3/7 executives of Ughelli North LGA, Delta State to run for the Ughelli North constituency II for Delta State House of Assembly come 2023.

While declaring his intention at the Ward 3/7 party secretariat, Aduvie assured the leaders, elders, the unit excos and of Ward 3/7 of Ugheli North constituency II of a dividends of democracy if elected member Delta State House of Assembly.

He said: “I am here today to officially declare my intention to contest the Ughelli North constituency II at the Delta State House of Assembly come 2023 and l must come and tell you my people because it will be unfair for you to here that I am into the race without telling you.

“You are my people, and l am one of your own, hence I have decided first see my people and inform you and to receive your blessings to give my people quality representation that will better the lives of my constituent.

“I know I will perform and I will not disappoint my people if given the mandate, and if you look at the situation of the country now, those who have served and represented us and those still there have done their best, but there are still a lot to be offered to better the lives of my people.

“My people know I am capable, even when I contested for the chairmanship seat of Ughelli North twice, the leaders of my party asked me to step down and I did, being a loyal party man. But this time around my people have called me to contest and I have come to represent the good people of Ughelli North constituency II.”

Responding, the Ward 3/7 Chairman, Mr. Lucky Ikporo, the unit Chairman, Mr. Anthony Umukperou, the Woman leader, Mrs. Philo Ero and others assured him of thier support and appealed to other wards to support thier son in his noble course, stating that Afiesere cannot do it alone, hence there is this call on all delegates from constituency II to rally round their son.

Aduvie Campaign Manager and others who spoke said Aduvie’s ambition is not only Afiesere project but that of Agbarho, Uwheru, Oteri and the entire Ughelli North constituency II, and urged all to put in their best, stating that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.