…Support me, I am a unifier, Oborevwori appeals to Deltans

By Jimitota Onoyume & Festus Ahon, WARRI

STAKEHOLDERS and Opinion Leaders in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta South Senatorial District have endorsed the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori for the governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 general election.

They also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, following a motion raised by the Secretary Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr. Mike Edegware and seconded by the Chairman of Burutu Local Government Council, Mr Godknows Angele.

Speaking in Warri during a meeting of the stakeholders in Warri, the Convener, Chief Mike Loyibo said: “Now that we are transiting, we need the leadership of Delta South to unite behind the governor and you will agree with me that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done very well and he has affected the three senatorial districts in a positive manner.

“Delta South as all of you know is the stronghold of the PDP and we don’t expect anything less than giving PDP 100 per cent results according to the Governor’s interest and as leaders of Delta South, we must go back to set up structures to deliver our party.

“We believe that it would be only fair as leaders to bring another type of Okowa to continue with the massive development that has happened in Delta. The affair is now our affairs and not Governor Okowa’s affair and the capacity of Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is not in doubt.

“We have found that the only candidate that would sustain the firebrand of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s developmental stride is the current Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, hence we the leaders, stakeholders and opinion leaders and the entire PDP in Delta South are with him to take over the mantle in 2023.

Earlier during the meeting, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, said he had learned the art of governance, saying he was out to provide meaningful development, opportunities for all Deltans, ensure peace and security and run an all-inclusive government.

Oborevwori said: “I have learnt this job. For me to be the presiding officer of the House of Assembly for almost five years, working with an articulate governor; a governor that is focused, a governor that is a Pan Deltan. If l am not a Pan Deltan, I will not be able to work with him.

Soliciting the support of the people, he said: “I am a local content man; l am not foreign-based. Delta needs someone that has worked in the legislature and executive to take over in 2023.

“The Governor understands the terrain, he understands the people, that is why we are enjoying peace in the state, so we must elect somebody that understand this properly.

“For me to manage 29 members; to manage the legislators for almost five years is not easy and since I could manage the House, I can successfully manage the State. Local experience and local content is what is counting to me and not all the degrees that l have. I am a unifier, not a divider, l am a Pan Delta.

“I am appealing to you that when you are making your decisions, consider me. Put me in your prayers. Getting to that position is not by power. It is God that gives power.”

Among those who attended the meeting, were; Chief Mike Usige, Solomon Aranyinka, Asupa Forteta, Sir Simeon Efunudu, Chief Goodnews Obiode, Ferguson Onwo, Joseph Otumara, Chief Askia Ogieh, local government council chairmen from Delta South, and a host of other prominent members of the party in the district.

Vanguard News Nigeria