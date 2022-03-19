.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA North Traditional Rulers Forum, Saturday, said the proposed Traditional Rulers summit to be hosted by the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien to discuss the 2023 zoning of the State Governorship has nothing to do with the Delta Traditional Rulers Council, DTRC.

Reacting to a media report credited to the Chairman of DTRC, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), the Public Relations Officer of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum and the Obi of Abavo, HRM Uche Irenuma, held that the issue of the proposed summit was not discussed at the Wednesday meeting of DTRC held in Asaba.

The Monarch who stated this while briefing journalists after an emergency meeting of the forum held at the Asagba’s Palace, frowned at the report credited to the Orodje, said; ” the proposed summit is being anchored at the level of the traditional rulers on senatorial/ethnic bases.

He said: “Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum headed by the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien has read with dismay a statement credited to the leadership of the state traditional rulers council which is not the true representation of activities of the State Traditional Rulers Council meeting held at its secretariat at Asaba on Wednesday this week.

“The Asagba who is the Chairman of Delta North Traditional Rulers forum is in top consultations with the leadership of the Traditional Rulers forum at the senatorial/ethnic levels. So, the Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has no business on what is being done at this level for a more peaceful and prosperous Delta for all.

The Asagba is in touch with the Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Forum, HRM Oworhode of Olomu, where the Orodje is a member. I am still very much aware that the Asagba is dispatching delegations of Delta North Monarchs to the Olu of Warri who is the overlord of Iwere nation, the Chairman of Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers forum and our Isoko counterpart as well.

“The summit is not within the jurisdiction of the State Council of Traditional Rulers where the Orodje is the Chairman. I repeat with emphasis, throughout the meeting of the state traditional council days back, at no time did the issue of the proposed summit was discussed let alone being part of the outcome of our meeting.

“Therefore, for the Orodje to say that the Delta State Traditional Rulers council disassociates itself from the summit is far from the truth. Were was the decision taken. Suffices to say that the untrue statement is the creation of the author and not the State Traditional Rulers Council.

“If the Chairman of the State Council wants the council to take a position on the matter, the chairman ought to have tabled it at the chamber of the house during the meeting. So we take Orodje’s comment on the summit as his own personal opinion.

“The Orodje cannot force his personal opinion on the State Council. The minutes of the meeting is there for everyone to see.

We are not going back to the proposed summit, very soon a date will be fixed. The only thing that can stop the summit is if our political class can adhere to the unwritten rotation of governorship among the three senatorial districts, which has brought peace and harmony among all major stakeholders in the state.

“It is the perceived move by some persons to destroy the senatorial zoning system/arrangements that has necessitated the planned summit in the first place.”

