2023: Dattijo meets Kaduna lawmakers on sustaining El-Rufai’s achievements 

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Mr. Mohammed Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo), has urged members of Kaduna State House of Assembly to support him in sustaining the laudable achievements of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Dattijo made the appeal at the Luggard Hall where he declared his governorship intention and also appreciated the state lawmakers for advancing the cause of Kaduna State by giving government reform efforts the required legislative support.

He said that it is imperative that the progress and achievements of the APC in the last seven years are not reversed or derailed.

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning said that his interest in the 2023 governorship election is fuelled by the desire to guarantee continuity in governance, especially in the area of evolving development in the State.

Dattijo said: “The journey of progress started by Governor El-rufai is one we must sustain since governance is a never-ending process.

“We must secure all that His Excellency has been able to achieve on the platform of the APC as a reform-minded political party.

“As we gradually come close to the end of the trailblazing administration of Governor El-rufai, our immediate task is to ensure that the progress and achievements of the APC in the last seven years are not reversed or derailed.

“I believe that only continuity will guarantee that Kaduna will match forward with the determined leadership it has witnessed under the APC,” he told the lawmakers.

The former Chief of Staff to El-Rufai said he has been privileged to learn from the governor and understudy the thinking behind every policy intervention and decision of the APC government.

He stressed that he was putting himself forward based on the need to ensure the continuity of excellent performance witnessed in the last seven years.

“My immediate priority is to sustain the current level of achievements and build on them to advance the development of Kaduna State, expand its security and prosperity, and grow a vibrant economy driven by quality service and transparent leadership. I already have a blueprint for actualizing all these, including one on security,” he said.

The international development expert noted that his experience as a critical player in the international development circle, with training in development, economy and policy, and with a network in the global community, makes him a perfect fit for the job, especially at a time of dwindling revenue from the federation account and uncertainties surrounding the proceeds from oil, the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.

“Aside from the energy, faith and devotion that I bring to this endeavour, my experience in the public sector has equipped me with the required competence to lead Kaduna State to achieve greater prosperity.

“With your support, I am resolved to deploy my knowledge and youthful energy to offer responsive and responsible leadership, one that prioritizes inclusion and offers everyone a sense of belonging.

“I will work to create opportunities for all and ensure that the progressiveness embedded in the image of our party, the APC, continues to reflect in the ways the government does business,” he said.

While soliciting the support of the lawmakers for his candidacy, Dattijo said he is willing to abide by the decision of the governor and the leadership of the party.

“The world is changing, and Kaduna needs to innovate on the existing reforms of our Leader to make our state work for everyone synthesizing on the gains of building a self-sufficient, secured technology capital in Northern Nigeria.

“The choice we have to make in the upcoming elections will determine the trajectory of our dear State, not just for our generation but for the generation after us.

“But as we consolidate our Leader’s gains and achievements made by Mallam Nasir el-rufai, in ‘Making Kaduna Great Again’ over the last years, we must remind ourselves that the hard work by our Leader is not in vain,” he added.

Dattijo was recently appointed an associate and founding member of Dunning Africa Center by the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, the United Kingdom.

Vanguard News