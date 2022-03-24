2023: Dattijo launches blueprint to secure Kaduna, build smart city

Kaduna State Commissioner for Budget and Planning and frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Mohammed Sani-Dattijo, on Tuesday, launched a six-point blueprint agenda on how to move the state forward, come 2023.

Dattijo, who acknowledged that his mentor, Governor Nasir El-rufai has recorded remarkable achievements and raised the bar in terms of providing infrastructure development and good governance, noted that it is important to sustain the trend.

The former Chief of Staff to Governor El-rufai, who disclosed these during his meeting with party officials at the APC secretariat along Ali Akilu road in the state capital, said that serving in the state executive council since 2015 gave him the opportunity to understudy and understand how governance works.

He cautioned the party against making a wrong choice, saying “we need to be careful in making a choice that whoever becomes the next governor is someone that is well-experienced and grounded educationally.”

Dattijo said his six-point blueprint agenda is centred on how to govern the state after the tenure of the incumbent El-Rufai.

In the six-point-blueprint titled, ‘Moving forward together,’ Dattijo maintained that his ultimate goal is to make “Kaduna a state that is secured, works for everyone, creating an enabling environment for opportunities so that all our residents can thrive.”

Dattijo said topmost on the agenda is securing Kaduna state by investing in people and technology, rural transformation by connecting rural economies to agriculture and solid minerals as well as urban infrastructure.

Others are building a smarter technologically advanced state, investing in the people by investing in health, education and youth development and attracting local and international finance for development by working with development partners across the globe to drive the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure no demographic is left behind.

The commissioner added that as a development practitioner, he knows all the development partners across the globe, adding that he was out to build a state that would be the start-up capital of the country.

Vanguard News