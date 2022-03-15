…reassures on youth capacity building

Ahead of his planned consultative meetings with leaders of thought across the nation, the President of the Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly, IWA, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze has disclosed that how best to eliminate corruption and develop reliable security that guarantees lives and properties of all Nigerians remained his top challenges if nominated for Presidential run in 2023.

The past leader of different Igbo and Nigerian organisations in diaspora who will be in Nigeria this week as part of his consultative meetings in a virtual world press conference at the weekend disclosed that he will also be in a closed door meeting with leaders of Abagana Town Union, in Njikoka Local Government Area, Nigeria, his home town.

During the consultative meetings, Anakwenze who has been in the vanguard for a better Nigeria said that he would look into the viabilities of declaring his candidacy for a presidential run in 2023,

Anakwenze who is also the traditional Prime Minister of Abagana Town Union, while fielding questions from the press amidst his nationwide tour this month said that he would focus on youth and women capacity development and hands on empowerment to harness our natural resources for the benefit of all Nigerians if nominated to run for Presidency.

According Anakwenze, who was one time President of Anambra State Association living in the United States of America, ASA-USA, “I will work aggressively towards creating a Nigeria where people would enjoy24/7 electric and renewable energy, solar,wind and biomass.

“I will create jobs and utilize all the God given endowment for the good of Nigeria and Africans, develop a world standard education and health care at home with access, implement restructuring, regionalization and devolution of powers expressed in a new Nigerian constitution.

“I will recognise agriculture as a key to sustainable growth and development. As President, I will revive and revitalize the agricultural sector as source of food for the teeming population of Nigerians as a major export and foreign exchange earner and the primary source of industrial raw materials”, the seasoned American trained medical Doctor, added.

With optimism, he assured that he would steer the country towards rapid industrial revolution if given the opportunity as the Nigerian President.

Meanwhile, the campaign group for Dr. Nwachukwu Anthony Anakwenze for President of Nigeria in 2023 dubbed “ACO HOPE Campaign “ in their campaign message had assured that Anakwenze if elected the President of Nigeria in 2023 would embark on sustainable energy development through public-private partnership (PPP) to power rural, small-scale and large-scale industries.

According Anakwenze campaign group, the present degree of regional and ethno-political polarization, insecurity, hunger, unemployment, secessionist, agitations and banditry occasioned by poor leadership, puts Nigeria at a risk of breaking up.

“The debate of which zone should produce the next president and the body language of some selfish politicians to want power retained in the region is indeed the most delicate political situation that calls for caution on both the part of government, political actors and the civil society in handling the politics and outcomes of the activities leading to the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Therefore, it is most imperative of concerned Nigerians to take proactive steps to forestall maladministration, ethnocentrism and nepotism associated with our leadership recruitment processes in order to promote equality, justice and fairness.

“Operating on wider consultations, coalitions, and the constituency of the citizenries of Nigeria globally”, Anakwenze campaign group noted in their campaign messages.

According to the group, Anakwenze has been identified as the next best hope for rehabilitating Nigeria.

The campaign for “Dr. Nwachukwu Anthony Anakwenze for President of Nigeria in 2023 is about building a Nigeria that is hopeful, inclusive, and accessible for all Nigerians.

The movement to revitalize and rejuvenate Nigeria beginning with electing Anakwenze as the President in 2023, according to the group is Nigeria’s hope for a President who will fix the country as among the top economies of the world.