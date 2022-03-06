Says they are prospective game-changers

Globally, there is a general assumption that politics and economics are separated. However, the obvious fact that politicians determine the policies for economic development has left business moguls with no option but to get involved one way or another in the political process.

Unfortunately, in most democracies because of the perception that politics must be separated from business, key players in the business community usually take to the backstage of politics, while surreptitiously supporting business-friendly politicians.



Nigeria is not an exception, not many business moguls are keen to leave the comfort of their empire to dive into the murky waters of politics even though they could be victims of bad economic decisions by the politicians in government.

What seems to have worked over the years is the business community pretending not to participate but playing the role of a fund provider.

But given the current economic realities in Nigeria, there are indications that operators of the business community are very much interested in who takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Technocrat

To this end, plots to get the incumbent to accept a technocrat to succeed him have taken the centre stage in recent times.

Perhaps, President Buhari’s refusal to disclose who his preferred candidate in the forthcoming election is has given credence to this.

The President is said to have been convinced that the only way his legacies can continue is to be succeeded by a technocrat, not a core politician.

Those pushing the idea cited the Obasanjo, Yar’dua transaction as a case in point. They argued that the current economic crises facing the country emanated from the refusal of the Yar’dua government to carry on with key economic policies of the Obasanjo administration despite belonging to the same political party.

In addition, the proponents of the new idea submit that given the current dysfunctions in the polity- insecurity, economic meltdown, strained relations among constituent nationalities, and institutional rot at different levels among other social and economic ailments only a committed technocrat with a stint in politics can salvage the situation.

Obviously, Nigeria has never been this tested and strained at the seams, since the tumultuous period of the struggle for independence, and even in the effervescence of the Civil War.

In the face of this national malady, the country is in dire need of a shift of paradigm, a new model of leadership, as the current actors have demonstrated incapacity to grow the economy, create jobs, rein in inflation and stabilize the polity.

The options

A close source to those behind the new scheme to restore the country to economic prosperity believe that what is needed now is a new set of leaders: preferably a technocrat who understands the economy, who can be at home with international finance and speak the language of global financial institutions, understand currents of the economy at home and rub minds with the business class.

A technocrat who understands the geopolitics of the country and have the broad -mind to cement our relationship, and reduce animosities across all levels.

In this regard, four names, our source said remain in the forefront for the job.

They include Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President; Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group ,AfDB, Godwin Emefiele , Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and Peter Obi, former Governor, Anambra State and Chairman of Fidelity Bank PLC.

Osinbajo

Prof Osinbajo, a graduate of the University of Lagos and London School of Economics was born in 1957, in Lagos.

Osinbajo’s tenure has been marked by his rising profile, especially when he took power as Acting President while Buhari went abroad. Actions taken during his brief stints as the leader of the nation were decisive but contrasted with Buhari’s style and were controversial among Buhari’s inner circle.

Adesina

A few people would debate the fact that Adesina remains one of the most accomplished eggheads the African continent has ever produced. Adesina’s rise to prominence did not come easy. But he knows the path to follow to achieve his goals.

Like he did as Minister of Agriculture, Adesina has also performed brilliantly well at the AfDB, necessitating his re-election in August 2020, for another term.

Under Adesina’s leadership, the bank launched in 2015 a bold strategy to transform the lives of Africans called the High 5s: to Light Up and Power Africa; Feed Africa; Integrate Africa; Industrialize Africa; and Improve the quality of life of the people of Africa. The High 5s have already impacted the lives of 335 million Africans.

He also launched the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) in 2018 to attract global capital to support Africa’s accelerated development.

Emefiele

Emefiele has been the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since 2014. During his first term, he supervised an interventionist currency policy at the behest of the presidency, propping up the Nigerian Naira by pumping billions of dollars into the foreign exchange market. He also introduced a multiple exchange rate regime to try to mask pressure on the Naira and avoid a series of devaluations.

In 2019, Nigeria’s Senate approved a second five-year term for Emefiele. This is the first time that anyone will serve for a second term since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Nevertheless, he possesses a sound credential for the office of president. He remains one of the best for the office of president.

Obi

Peter Obi is without doubt one of the best technocrats who can vie for the office of president of Nigeria. Born in 1961, he is a successful businessman, who was the vice presidential candidate in the 2019 Nigerian general election under the People’s Democratic Party (P.D.P) . He is a former governor of Anambra State.

As governor, he had many challenges, but as customary with him, his usually calm and thoughtful temperament often saved him from unsavoury situations. Despite his convictions that the condition of Anambra required early decisions and quick implementation of policies, Obi, in the freshman year of his government, submitted himself to robust debate over the state’s many problems. He started with a profound bow to planning by establishing the Ministry of Planning.

As a board-room guru, he subjected his decisions to the Executive Council [EXCO] for proper debate and consideration. He did this because he was the captain of the ship and was in control. Till this day, his erstwhile Commissioners recall their exhilarating times with him. One of them is the highly-respected Dr. Patrick Obi who revealed that the then Governor was often “Prolonging Council meetings, always returning to the question – Is this just? Is that useful? He subjected each question to exact and elaborate analysis.”

On Peter Obi’s capacity for work, the cerebral & forthright Professor Chinyere Okunna says: “I have never seen him tired, I never found his mind lacking in inspiration, even when weary in body. Never did a man more wholly devote himself to the work in hand, nor better devote his time to what he had to do”.

He has what it takes to rule the country.