By Ogalah Ibrahim

Professor Iyorwuese Hagher has said that Senator Bukola Saraki if elected as President of Nigeria will provide the right leadership for the country in the order of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua whose footprint of sterling quality leadership is heralded across the country.

The former senator and minister made the declaration at the Katsina PDP Secretariat on Friday when he led the advocacy and campaign council team for “Bukola Saraki 2023 Presidency” to meet with PDP stakeholders in the state in preparation for the party’s national convention to hold later this year.

The mission of the Bukola Saraki Advocacy and Campaign Council in Katsina State was to present the former Senate President to the PDP state executives, delegates and other stakeholders as Yar’adua’s successor, Prof Iyorwuese stated.

According to Iyorwuese, come 2023, Nigeria need someone who can fit into late president Yar’adua’s shoe and provide the kind of leadership Nigerians enjoyed under his watch for the 2½ years he held sway at the helms of affairs for the nation. He expressed confidence, that a Bukola Saraki’s presidency will be an extension of the legacy of the late Yar’adua’s sterling leadership qualities enjoyed across the length and breadth of the country.

Iyorwuese, further stated that Nigerians are pained with the death of Yar’adua and the country is yet to find its bearing since his sudden demise but assured that Bukola Saraki will fit into his shoes perfectly and wipe away the tears of Nigerians caused by the abysmal failure of the APC led government.

In his words: “I want you to know that Yaradua’s death pained Nigerians. We need Yar’adua to be back into power and nobody than Bukola Saraki who was his friend, who campaigned for him can bring back those good days.”

Iyorwuese while pouring encomium on the late president whom he described as the best thing that ever happened to Nigeria since venturing into Democracy in 1999, observed that “just like Musa Yar’adua, Bukola Saraki to is well connected born and hails from a good political family that has a good pedigree also.”

To cap it all, Iyorwuese asserts that “the best foot forward for Nigeria is to have a president who will unite Nigeria not one who has divided Nigerians to the extent that Nigerians are taking up arms to fight one another.”

On his part, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, the party chairman in the state, said it is just a matter of time before PDP takes over the mantle of leadership in the state and the country at large, considering their poor performance, alleging that nothing is working in the country rather insecurity hunger and unemployment has become the order of the day.