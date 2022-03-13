.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential election, a group under the aegis of the Northern Youth Council has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to at the end of his tenure, hand over to former President Goodluck Jonathan for experience, justice, equity and competence.

Speaking weekend when he appeared on a news programme on Arise TV, the President of the Northern Youth Council, Dr Isah Abubakar said that as members of the group, they have endorsed former President Goodluck Jonathan who is in a way, younger than many Presidents across the world.

Dr. Abubakar who hailed the various groups that have been clamouring for the return of the former President to Aso Rock in 2023, said, “I think it is a great innovation to invite the former President to reconsider championing the affairs of this country.

“Having been the President of Nigeria at a time for good six years or thereabout, we believe that Jonathan is capable, has the competence, and the experience to drive our nation to the next level and as well build upon what the current administration is doing in terms of infrastructure.

“We cannot deny the fact that we need the experience to govern any country. In countries with Presidents at age 35 or 40, the elderly ones must have set templates that would drive the country without supervision.

“We have cases in Nigeria where we have young governors, and honestly what they are giving us is not what is expected of them.

“So, I would not say I am not saying I am not supporting a youth Presidency, but there is a question mark to it. The youths that have been given the opportunity to serve in different capacities, what have they offered?”

He said: “What really matters is someone who will take us back to blessed memory where we have that national unity, where we don’t feel bad about each other. Jonathan gave us that platform when he was the president. Jonathan is the only person that has the heart to tolerate whatsoever that comes towards him.

“Don’t forget he is the first sitting president in West Africa that lost an election and gladly called Mr. President to congratulate him. So, we need people with forgiving hearts. People who can drive the economy to where it is supposed to be.

“We are convinced that this man, having been deputy governor, governor, vice president, and later president, lost an election and handed over power to the opposition, is the perfect fit for the job.

“I think President Muhammadu Buhari needs to consider handing over to Jonathan if Jonathan is ready to contest. We believe with the calls from all parts of the country, he will put it into consideration and contest for the Presidency.”

