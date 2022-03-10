By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the Presidential election in 2023, a pro-active grassroots mobilization group, Indomitable Tinubu Support Organisation, ITSO, has urged Nigerians to brace up for positive economic revolution and improvement in the human development index if ex- Lagos State Governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu’s ambition of succeeding incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari scales through.

ITSO therefore, charged patriotic Nigerians and electorate, both home and in the diaspora, to intensify support for presidential ambition of BolaTinubu candidacy, by participating actively towards the realization of the cause.

The assurance was made by the Director General of ITSO, Abdoulbaq Balogun, following announcement by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, signalling the commencement of the 2023 political race in about 363 days with the publication of Election Notice, in compliance with the new amended Electoral Act assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari last Friday.

“The vast support base, wide networks and ongoing extensive consultations by the numero uno Presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reinforced the beliefs and confidence of many Nigerians that a secured and prosperous country is in the offing with Asiwaju Tinubu as the most suitable, competent and detribalized patriotic candidate for NOW,” he stated.

Balogun therefore, urged eligible voters to make use of the window created by INEC on the continuing registration exercise to ensure they register and get their PVCs.

While re-affirming the commitment of the group, whom are mainly drawn from group of grassroots mobilisers, savvy professionals and astute administrators across the federation and abroad, to the political ideology of the APC National Leader; Balogun stated that they would also be educating voters on their responsibilities during the pre-election period and on election day.

“ITSO believe Tinubu is a sellable candidate for the party and we will be working to ensure he gets highest votes ever in the annals of presidential election to become the president in 363 days.

“To get this done, we are not only going to canvass and mobilise for votes for our leader, we are also going to engage in voter education to enable the electorate know and exercise their civic responsibilities.”

Recall that ITSO was formally inaugurated on February 22, 2022, as a new grassroots political movement galvanising support and mobilizing Nigerians for the realisation of presidential ambition of Tinubu.