The people of Benue South Senatorial District, weekend, stage a peaceful march in Makurdi the state capital demanding the ceding of the governorship position to zone for the first time in 2023.

Organized by the Benue Rebirth Movement, BRM, led by former Chief of Defence Intelligence, AVM Monday Morgan (retd) and other prominent personalities from that part of the state, the march was led through major streets in Makurdi and received in Benue Government House by Governor Samuel Ortom before it proceeded to IBB Square for a mega rally.

Addressing the huge crowd Governor Ortom who was represented by his Deputy, Benson Abounu said the decision of the people of Benue South to embark on the march was right saying “your wishes and aspirations are just, they are right and proper.”

The Governor who reiterated that his administration was anchored on the principles of fairness, equity and justice recalled that he was the first to appoint a Chief Judge as well as an Auditor General of the state from that part of the state but noted that he would not unilaterally decided where his successor would come from.

While noting that the decision would be collective the Governor urged the people of Benue South to consult widely, adding “there are two fronts to be consulted; one is the traditional kingdom; two is the political class.

“You must realise that this is not a one man game and so you must continue to meet with these people and one of such is the ‘Ijir Tamen’ (the highest decision making organ of the Tiv Area Traditional Council) to make sure that you convince even those that are critics of power shift.”

Earlier, leader of the BRM, AVM Morgan urged the political leadership in Benue to emulate the power rotation principle among the senatorial zones of the state as being practiced in other states of the federation.

“That is why we are agitating that the time has come, and the from 2023, a person from our zone should mount the instrument of power in Benue state,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of Ogbadibo Local Government Area and Chairman Central Planning Committee, Prince Samuel Onuh said considering the overwhelming numerical strength of the Tivs, the people of Benue South were asking for a hand of fellowship and friendship to actualize the power-shift to Benue South.

