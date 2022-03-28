Lai Mohammed

By jeremiah Urowayino

The Federal Government has admonished Nigerians to be wary of the lies and misinformation by the main opposition party , noting that Nigerians remain traumatised by their 16-year misrule, and will not return to ‘Egypt’ by allowing the ‘demolition gang’ back to the office.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this at a media briefing on Monday in Abuja said the increase in prices of some foodstuffs, petrol, diesel, and other items was a global trend, and not limited to any country.

According to him, presenting the situation as a Nigerian problem was mischievous, disingenuous and a clear act of misinformation.

He said that the figures being bandied around by the opposition and a section of the press, comparing the prices of some foodstuffs, petrol, diesel, pre-2015 and presently, was mischief.

“This misuse of statistics is clear mischief. Those who bandy around these figures without putting them in context are being clever by half.

“Let’s take the price of foodstuffs and petrol. Google the price of foodstuffs in other countries, especially the UK and the US, and you will discover a steep rise. Ditto for the price of gas or petrol,’’ he said.

The minister added that the crippling fuel shortage experienced across the country in recent times had started easing, as the measures put in place by the government begin to take effect.



He reiterated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari recorded massive achievements in all sectors, in spite of the challenges it faced.