By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- THERE seems to be a seemingly cold war among the two major stakeholders within the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State over the choice of who occupies elective seats at the national and state assemblies elections next year.

The two major stakeholders are made up of the Prosperity group led by Governor Douye Diri and the Restoration group led by his predecessor and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Chief Seriake Dickson.

While some politicians serving under the Diri administration claimed that the Restoration group are perfecting ways to take over at least sixty percent of the elective offices come 2023, others such as the former State Chairman of the PDP and Senator representing Central Senatorial District, Senator Moses Cleopas were quoted as threatening that a tsunami will hit the party and the state come 2023.

A Chieftain of the PDP, Hon. Ebike Eyeariade, in a chat with with newsmen in Yenagoa, refused to deny the existence of a cold war within the party, noted that during open interaction with loyalists of the party, “it shows that all is not well within the ruling PDP in the state. Many believe that the governor needs to dissolve his cabinet and have his men and true apostles man strategic offices.”

He said: “Dickson followers believe that they must continue to be in charge. This set of people has refused to realize that there is a new Sheriff whose philosophy and manner of approach to governance is different from the previous. They have become a clog in the wheel of progress.

“However, while the government is trying to manage these characters, they have gone ahead to begin a series of events that shows they are not ready to relinquish power and allow the new boss to have his way. There have been reports of subterranean moves to take over all the elective offices to show that they control the leadership of the party. It is reported that apart from the state party secretary Mr. Gesi Isowo, all other members of the state working committees are stooges of Dickson.

“What is more worrisome is the fact that the incumbent Deputy Governor seems to be poles apart from his immediate boss. It is reported that while Dickson held sway as governor the people had reaffirmed an existing rotational agreement to the extent that Dickson will only serve out the unexpired term of Lawrence Erudjakpor, the present deputy Governor. Dickson himself in several verified videos submitted that he would not seek for re-election.

“Today his body language and the actions of his followers show that he is actively taking steps to seek re-election. This action alone if allowed will have a multiplier effect that will affect the political fortunes of the entire state. The people of this senatorial district are perhaps the most conscious. They also represent the base of PDP as APC won all other local government areas in the governorship election.

“They have vowed not to allow him to get re-elected. It is on record that this was the same scenario that did not allow Senator Ben Bruce from getting returned to the senate, an action in that Governor Dickson played a very vital role in. Thus the question is will Diri take charge and ensure like Dickson that the terms of agreement is implemented?

“Some say he will, while others believe that he won’t. Today what is the most debated issue within the political space is the indecision of the Governor. But what is predominately a common agreement is that if the party and the Governor allow Dickson to have a return ticket, an entire zone will decamp and fight the party and this will in the long run affect the Governor in his bid to get re-elected especially given the open threat of an ally of Dickson, Senator Moses Cleopas.

“This consensus is believed to have the acceptance of all as Dickson foot soldiers have continued to cause disaffection in the state. Governor Douye Diri is a peaceful and good-hearted man. But his peaceful disposition is inimical to certain decisions. The hard truth is that except he stands firm and allows the people’s decisions to scale through his re-election is highly threatened.”