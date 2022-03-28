**As he rejoices with Sen. Adamu, other NWC members

By David Odama, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi,

has said that the success of All Progressives Congress ( APC) convention that ushered in Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman and other National Working Committee (NWC) of the party through concensus was a sign of victory of the party come 2023 and beyond.

The Speaker who stated this while speaking with Journalists in Lafia on Monday said that the emergence of Sen. Adamu and other NWC members of the party through consensus has shown the peace and unity among stakeholders and members of the party.

According to the Speaker, the emergence of APC Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and other officials through concensus shows that APC is one big family that resolves its differences internally. He expressed optimism that the ability and capacity of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu would not only deliver the party from it’s eminent crisis but unite the party considering his vast experience in both politics and administration and urged him to bring them to bear.

“The emergence of His Excellency, the Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and other National Working Committee of the party was a sign of victory to our great party in 2023 and beyond. Sen. Adamu and his team have the capacities and abilities to take our great party, APC to the greater height in the country,” the speaker stated.

While assuring the APC National Chairman of their support and partnership at all times, the speaker congratulated Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and his team on their victory at the national convention and wished them fruitful tenure as well as advised the National Working Committee to work together and to unite APC members for the success of the party in 2023.

“On behalf of myself, principal officers and members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, I wish to congratulate and rejoice with Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman and other NWC of our great party, APC. President Muhammadu Buhari for uniting members of the party and for taking the party to the greater height in the country.

and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for their developmental strides.