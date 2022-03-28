By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged anyone above 70 years to abstain from running for the presidency of Nigeria and allow the younger ones who are capable and knowledgeable in modern trends to take over leadership of the country.

The Governor made the call Monday when he hosted the trio of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed of Sokoto and Bauchi states respectively who were in the state to consult with him on the consensus arrangement they initiated to trim down the number of presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He commended them for the initiative describing the leaders as well knowledgeable men who served the country contentiously and still serving in various capacities.

The Governor said, “Nigerians can testify that during their time at the federal level they did very well and delivered on their mandate. And today they are eminently qualified to lead this country.

ALSO READ:

.2023 guber: Benue PDP gov’ship candidate to emerge by consensus Sunday March 27 – Ortom

“They are doing the right thing because divided we fall, united we stand. And I want to encourage them to continue this advocacy and understanding and not just within themselves but with other people. They have said they are visiting the other people including our southern brothers who have indicated interest to be president of this country. Let us work together. As PDP, even as the opposition, we have set standards for the ruling party.

“That is why PDP is willing and ready to rescue Nigeria and then rebuild it. Truly, look at these three gentlemen, yesterday, we had another gentleman from Rivers State, Governor Wike who declared here in Benue State that he was going to seek the presidency.

“Look at these young men and compare them to the ancestors in APC that are seeking to be president of this country in a digital world. We should allow the young to grow. If I may quote one of my brother Governors, anybody who is above 70 years and is looking for president is an evil person who wants to ruin this country, he should desist.”

Earlier, speaking for the delegation, former Senate President, Saraki said the team was in the state to consult with the Benue State Governor on their resolve to ensure seamless consensus in the nomination of the party’s presidential candidate.

He said: “We are here today as part of the ongoing consultation of the three of us who have shown indication to aspire for the presidency under our great party; and who also on our own, about a couple of weeks ago felt that the in the interest of our party as well the interest of our great party that we should be able to come together and find a consensus among us. Our interest is very little compared to our country at this time which is at a very defining moment.

“All of us are eminently qualified to lead this country; it’s about us ensuring that we put the country first and that is why we are here. What we are doing is in the best interest of our party and for our country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria