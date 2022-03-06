By Femi Bolaji

Another pro-Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, group in Taraba state has appealed to the State Working Committee of the party to consider abolishing the zoning arrangement that has being in existence since 1999.

This came few days after another group Northern Group Alliance for Good Governance last week earlier towed the same path.

The group under the auspices of Central Zone Like Minds Movement for a Better Taraba, said the three Senatorial zones of the state have produced governors and the ticket should be thrown open for credible candidates from each zone to compete.

Leader of the group, Hamza Garba Jamil, spoke at a briefing weekend in Bali, headquarters of Bali local government area of the state.

The group also pledged their allegiance to the Senatorial ambition of the State Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, in Taraba Central and called on a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Joel Ikenya to contest the governorship ticket of the party in 2023.

According to the group, “we would like to state unequivocally that the agitation for zoning arrangement being championed by some politicians is outdated, unconstitutional and has outlived its usefulness in our political structure.

“This is because all three zones have tested the governorship seat. It is time for us as a people to elect an astute politician with the capacity to unite all competing interests while also harnessing the abundant human and natural resources for the rapid and overall development of our beloved state.

“After painstaking deliberation and thorough consultation with different groups in our zone, we wish to affirm unanimously that Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya is not only the right man but also the most qualified for the job at hand.

“We therefore call on him to run for governor under the PDP platform in 2023.

“We also lend our support to the Senatorial ambition of Engr. Haruna Manu, the state Deputy Governor and assure him of our hundred percent commitment to this cause.”