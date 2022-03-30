.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerr

The Ex-Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, on Wednesday called on the Former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, to contest the 2023 presidential election to actualise the Nigeria presidency of Igbo extraction.

Madumere, said this in Owerri while commending the outcome of the All Progressives Congress, APC, national convention in Abuja.

He argued that Ameachi would be acceptable to the regions of other countries.

According to Madumere, “Amaechi’s candidacy will be accepted by every part of the South and the South-East in particular since he is an Igbo man and my people are clamouring for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

“If the truth must be told, the average northerner is hesitant over the idea of a president from the South-East for reasons that are quite obvious and as far as I am concerned, there is little or no time to change that narrative.”

“There are so many people who admire Amaechi for his sterling qualities and his impeccable performance both as a governor and currently as a minister.

“So for me, the right thing to do would be to field Amaechi who, though not from the South-East, is an Igbo man. In other words, the average Igbo will vote for Amaechi because he is one of us, so it will be a win-win situation for the party. I think we have gotten to a stage where Nigerians should identify those they deem capable of leading the country and encourage them to run,” he said.