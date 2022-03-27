A presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Mr Peter Obi, has released his bio-data, showcasing a copious profile that casts him as standing tall among PDP presidential aspirants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the upcoming presidential contest looks set to parade a crowded field of formidable contestants in both the ruling APC, main opposition PDP and other political parties.

However, only one aspirant from any of the parties will eventually fly the banner of the party in the presidential contest and if elected, the person will take over President Muhammadu Buhari’s plum job next year.

Obi, born on July 19, 1961 in Onitsha, Anambra, had his early education at the famous Christ the King College, Onitsha from where he gained admission to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, one of Nigeria’s first generation universities.

The former governor of Anambra is viewed by political analysts as a top contender in the equally crowded PDP camp, which parades over a dozen contenders for the top job.

Obi is the fourth son of a devout Catholic and entrepreneur mum and dad, who ran a popular supermarket in Onitsha, the commercial hub of the Southeast more than 50 years ago.

Young Obi took to international trade after leaving university, where he studied philosophy.

Now 61, Obi made a huge success in his business endeavor and subsequently, ventured into politics.

He was later to enroll at the Lagos Business School in Ajah, near Lagos, where he undertook a course designed for chief executives.

Obi also attended the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts for the mid-to-mid marketing course and another short course on Changing the Game in same school.

He was later to attend the London School of Economics for a course in Financial Management and Business Policy as well as the Institute for Management Development in Switzerland.

Obi also attended the U.S. Kellogg Graduate School of Management and Oxford University in England, where he attended a course in Advanced Management and Leadership.

He had a short stint at Cambridge University’s George Business School in Cambridge, England.

Obi got elected as governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, shaping the economy of the state and positioning it as first among equals, especially in the secondary education sector.

As governor, Obi was also a member of the Presidential Economic Management Team as well as Special Adviser to the President on Finance.

He was also vice-chairman of the influential Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Chairman of the South-East Governor’s Forum from 2006 to 2014.

The PDP presidential aspirant was also a former chairman of the board of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

He was chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc., Guardian Express Mortgage Bank and chairman of Future Views Securities Ltd.

The presidential aspirant was also a former chairman of Chams Nigeria Plc.; Paymaster Plc. and Next International Ltd., the expansive supermarket chain, located in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Obi was a member of many professional bodies, including the Nigerian Economic Summit Group; Nigerian Chartered Institute of Bankers and a member of the British Institute of Directors.

In 2012, Obi received an award by the Methodist Church of Nigeria for his prudent management of public resources and in 2013, he along with former Gov. Babatunde Fashola of Lagos State were named Silver Bird Men of the Year.

Analysts are waiting anxiously to know who will emerge the flagbearer in the PDP as the countdown to the high-stakes presidential election gets underway. (NAN)