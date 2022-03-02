Comrade Adams Oshimhole

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THERE is anxiety among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial District particularly the camp of the incumbent senator, Francis Alimikhena as a socio-political group, South-South Movement, Edo North chapter has vowed to stop his third term bid.



Speaking to journalists shortly after their strategic meeting in Benin City, the group said they would rather drag the former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Oshiomhole to contest for the senatorial seat.

Among members in the meeting were the former Executive Director, Ministry of Lands and Survey and Deputy Director of the group, Alhaji Mustapher Buddy, APC chieftain Mr Vitalis Eshokene, Hon. Ojisua Akojima David, Hon. Felix Ughiovhe and others. They said most of the projects executed by Alimikhena are merely ‘ceremonial’ in nature and non functional.



Speaking to journalists on behalf of the group, Eshokene said “in my Etsako East Ward 9 and 10, the boreholes are ‘ceremonial’ because they cease to function after inauguration. He has boasted that the few individuals he has empowered will take him to the senate for the third term.

“We don’t have a problem with him giving Greek gifts to a few individuals in the name of empowerment. What we are saying is that he has failed to meet the collective interest of our people.

“He was a principal member of the Senate in his first term and there was no significant project he attracted to the area with this position. Look at what Prof Julius Ihonvbvere is doing in Owan federal Constituency with laudable people’s orientated projects.

“We are saying this because we hear he is telling people that he will be a principal member if he should be given another opportunity. For us, he has had his chances and failed to use it for the betterment of the district.

“To change this narrative is why we are routing and already mobilising for Oshiomhole to come and replicate what he did as the governor in the area.”

When contacted, Alimikhena’s media aide, Benjamin Atu said the allegations were false and that most of those speaking do not reside in Edo North and are not informed of what the senator is doing,

He said Alimikhena is the best senator Edo North has had since 1999.