By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Terver Akase has promised to give priority attention to women empowerment in the state by establishing the Benue Women Investment Fund, BWIF, if elected Governor of the state in 2023.

He said as a deliberate approach to wealth creation, the intervention would help empower over 75 percent of the women population in the state to enable them own business ventures and improve their livelihood.

The aspirant who is the immediate last Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor made the promise at the Unveiling of his Manifesto/Website and Commissioning of his Campaign Organization Headquarters in Makurdi.

While lauding the entrepreneurial disposition of the Benue woman, Mr. Akase said he would leverage on it to boost the socio-economic development of the state.

He said: “I recognize the enterprising spirit of the average Benue woman and I therefore intend to leverage on their enterprising zeal to boost the frontiers of socio-economic advancement.

“Here our development objectives and strategic interventions will be to establish the Benue Women Investment Fund, BWIF, aimed at empowering at least 75 percent of the Benue women population to own economic ventures.

“This no doubt will ultimately enhance wealth creation at the micro level of the State.”

The aspirant also promised to establish an agency for the People Living with Disabilities, PLWDs, to address their special needs and those of other vulnerable persons by offering them support in various ways and creating opportunities for them.

“We will also initiate a Social Service Programme to cater for the welfare of the elderly in terms of health, nutrition and living conditions,” he added.