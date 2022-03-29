By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — NATIONAL Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, urged the new National Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, to ensure victory at all levels for the party in 2023.

Tinubu, in a statement, congratulated the newly elected members of the National Working Committee, NWC, at the just concluded APC National Convention, urging them to “work in unity toward our common purpose.”

The statement reads: “I join every member of our party in congratulating the newly elected members of the National Working Committee.

“Our successful National Convention demonstrated the resilient fiber of our party in our collective objective to establish democratic good governance and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for his leadership. Deserving citation are members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for carrying out the vital assignment of planning and conducting the March 26, National Convention.

“We acknowledge the caliber of men and women elected to the leadership positions of the party as pledged. We encourage them to work in unity toward our common purpose. In this way, victory for the party and excellent governance for the Nigerian people shall be assured.

“Congratulations to the new National Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, who, like me, is a team builder and former governor. He also is an experienced administrator and able statesman. His wisdom and ability will be great assets to the APC in the crucial moments ahead.”

“I applaud every member of the new leadership and wish them well in their assignments.

The new leadership and party members must work together in common purpose with commitment to ensure another resounding victory at all levels for the APC in 2023.

“The future stability, progress and prosperity of Nigeria depend substantially on the democratic commitment and efficacy of the APC. We must all come together to ensure the party keeps faith with its promise to the Nigeria people by creating a more prosperous, secure and just society for all.”