Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

In line with the 2023 election guideline as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the leading Akwa Ibom State governorship aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno, has purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja otherwise known as the Wadatta Plaza.

The PDF National secretariat witnessed a massive gathering of enthusiastic Akwa Ibom politicians, youths and women, who sang, drummed and danced to celebrate the landmark event.

The national leadership of the Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, and top PDP leaders, who were accompanied by hundreds of supporters including National Assembly members from Akwa Ibom State, past and present Commissioners, House of Assembly members, chairmen of boards and parastatals, local government chairmen, were also at hand to register their solidarity.

The team was separately received on arrival by the PDP National Secretary, Mr. Samuel Anyanwu, the National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, the Akwa Ibom/Cross River representative in the National Working Committee, and National Woman Leader, Prof Stella Effah-Attoe, and the National Treasurer, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed.

Hundreds of Akwa Ibom indigenes in Abuja also besieged the party’s national secretariat in solidarity with Pastor Umo Eno.

After picking his form, Pastor Umo Eno acknowledged the strategic role of the media in his campaign and for providing a level playing field just as the party has done.

Umo assured Akwa Ibom people that a new dawn is in the offing to further the prevailing peace and infrastructural development in the state.

