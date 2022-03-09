By Steve Oko

Abia North Professionals have lauded Senator Theodore Orji for lending his support to the agitation for a power shift to Abia North in 2023.

The professionals who spoke through their Chairman, Dr Uwoma Uche, a university don, said that the former Governor had “by courageously speaking up, proved to be truly the father of equity” as being fondly referred to in many quarters.

Senator Orji had on Sunday gathered some political stakeholders to his Umuahia country home where he told them that power should rotate back to Abia North in keeping with the Abia Charter of Equity.

He declared that anybody working against power rotation arrangement in line with Abia Charter of Equity was on a futile voyage.

Dr. Uche who spoke with Vanguard in Umuahia, lauded the former governor for his courage to speak up when other elders were reluctant or too cold to speak.

He urged him to continue to stand on the side of equity and justice, while calling on other elders and stakeholders to emulate him.

Abia North professionals, however, advised politicians from the zone to also observe equity by giving special consideration to the politically marginalized Councils and blocs in the zone.

” We call on Abia North to also show equity by giving consideration to those LGAs like Isuikwuato, Umunneochi and Arochukwu that have never produced Governor or Deputy”.