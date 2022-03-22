.

By Steve Oko

The contention over the 2023 power shift in Abia State is now causing ripples among monarchs in the state as the Council of Traditional Rulers in Umuahia North Local Government Area has disowned some of their colleagues from the Ohuhu clan who recently visited Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu at the Government House, urging the governor to hand over power to his Ngwa kinsman from Abia Central District to balance the 16 years that power resided in Old Bende.

The monarchs who addressed newsmen at the palace of the Chairman of Umuahia North Traditional Rulers Council, and the traditional ruler of Amuzukwu Ibeku, HRM Eze Onyebuchi Ibezim, said the Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu-led Ohuhu monarchs that visited Ikpeazu spoke for themselves and not for the people.

He was flanked at the briefing by the Chairman of Ibeku Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Iheanyichukwu Ezigbo;

HRM Eze Eddy Ibeabuchi of Okwulaga Ibeku; HRM Eze Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna of Ekeoba Ohuhu; HRM Eze Benson Akabuike of Okaiuga Nkwoegwu; and HRM Eze Donatus Aguiyi of Ndume community.

Eze Ibezim who spoke for others said the delegation was not at the Government House on the mandate of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Umuahia North but was driven by selfish interests.

” We have our well-constituted leadership; we did not send anybody or group to say anything on our behalf or make any promise for us”, he fumed.

Eze Ibezim said it was not part of the mandate of traditional rulers to dictate where power should shift to in 2023, adding that the traditional institution should be insulated from partisan politics.

According to the monarchs, political parties and not traditional rulers should be in the position to determine the zoning of political offices ahead of 2023.

” As monarchs, we should not be involved in politics. We did not, and will not tell the political class how to organise their activities.”

They said it was ironic for the Eze Ofoegbu-led delegation to be advocating the ceding of Umuahia North state constituency seat to Ohuhu clan while on the other hand, opposing power shift to Abia North.

The monarchs who warned against any move that could disrupt the prevailing peace in the state, advised the State Government to rather uphold any rotation arrangement that would guarantee public peace and order.

Adding his voice, the Chairman of Ibeku Council of monarchs, HRM Ifeanyichukwu Ezigbo, any traditional ruler making any pronouncement on behalf of Umuahia North monarchs concerning 2023, “does so at his peril”.

” We completely dissociate from the declaration by the delegation of some Ohuhu monarchs. It’s not the duty of traditional rulers to tell politicians who will be the next governor.

” Our duty is to give royal blessing to those elected into political offices,” Ezigbo said.

” I’m surprised that any traditional ruler from Umuahia North will be associated with such rascality. The governor should not listen to coming to Government House for financial assistance”, Eze Ibeabuchi added.

The monarchs said they would hold an emergency meeting next week to review their constitution and determine how far the Constitution had been breached by their colleagues on the delegation to Government House.