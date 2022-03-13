.

By Steve Oko

As the agitation for power gathers momentum ahead of the 2023 polls, Abam Onyerubi youths under the auspices of Abam Peace & Progressive Initiative, APPI, have endorsed a renowned Economist, Dr Ibe Okwara Osonwa, for the Arochukwu Ohafia federal constituency seat.

The youth group in a statement signed by its Deputy Director-General, Hon. Austin Kalu Akuma, explained that the endorsement was based on the track record of Osonwa, whom they described as “the people’s choice”.

They also described Osonwa as a seasoned administrator with the required exposure to give the constituency a voice at the green chamber.

The group further described Osonwa as “a credible candidate with a clear vision of all-inclusive government who will carry everybody along, irrespective of clan or religion.”

The statement made available to Vanguard read in part: “Ibe Okwara Osonwa is a pragmatic and realistic grassroot politician that feels the pains, yearnings and aspirations of his people.

“We are endorsing him because he is our best bet for Arochukwu Ohafia/federal constituency come 2023.

“We need a politician that will give quality and robust representation that will ensure dividends of democracy, which Ibe Okwara Osonwa represents and stands for.

“We call on our youths to give their unflinching support to Ibe Okwara Osonwa come 2023. He is the best man to represent the interest of Abam Onyerubi and the Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency in general.

“We are ready to go to the length and breadth of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency to ensure that Ibe Okwara Osonwa emerges the standard-bearer of the APC, as well as win the general election come 2023.”