...Reassures of transparent primary

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AHEAD of 2023 general elections in the country, Akwa Ibom State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has advised all gubernatorial aspirants and their supporters to continue to go about their consultations devoid of rancour and violence.

The State Chairman of PDP Elder Aniekan Akpan gave the advice on Thursday when one of the prominent gubernatorial aspirants, Ide Owoidiong consulted the party at the state Secretariat to formally declare his intention to vie for the governorship position in 2023.

Akpan reiterated his promise that the PDP would provide a a level playing field during its primary to elect a candidate that would fly its flag for the 2023 general elections.

He commended the aspirant and his team for the consultative visit, and prayed God to guide him and his supporters as they go about the electioneering consultations.

His words, “We welcome and commend you for coming to consult the party. Your consultation is unique one because of all the aspirants that have come here for consultation, this is the only one having the entire structure of the party present.

“And we have said repeatedly that as a party, we will transparent, and we will provide a level playing field for all the aspirants during the primary to elect a candidate for the party.

“We appeal to all our aspirants, our brothers and sisters to be peaceful, and decent as they go about with the consultations”

Addressing the Executive Council of the party earlier, the governorship aspirant, and former staff of ExxonMobil, Obong Ide Owodiong, explained that he was in the race because he has the wealth of experience and capacity needed to take the State to greater heights.

Owodiong, appreciated the party for honouring his visit describing the presence of the entire party structure from the State to the ward Executives at his consultation as divine.

He assured that if given opportunity to become the next governor of the state one of the key things he would bring to the table is separation of powers, stressing, “Separation of Powers allow for transparency and accountability in governance”