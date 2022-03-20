By Dayo Johnson

Ahead of the March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress APC, an aspirant for the position of the party’s National Youth Leader, Mafimisebi Victor Olabanji, from the oil rich llaje council area of Ondo State, speaks on the party’s leadership crisis, his plans for Nigerian youths if given the opportunity to serve and insecurity across the country amongst other national issues. Excerpts:

What’s your take on the crisis rocking the APC ahead of the March 26 Convention?

When you have a big political party like ours, there are bound to be issues because we have various interests, and especially because this is the second term of President Buhari. But all issues will be settled because we have a leader who is well respected by everyone in the party. I can tell you that there is no problem within the party and the Convention will be very successful by the grace of God.

Should governors be allowed to control the party?

Yes, I want the party to be controlled by governors at the state level. The governors are the leaders of the party at the state level, just like the President is the overall of the party at the centre; so, governors should be in charge of the party at the state level. That is why you can see problems all over when a governor finances the party at the state and somebody sits somewhere and says ‘I am in Abuja or I have Abuja connections’. Things do not work that way. You don’t sit in the comfort of your home and dictate to the governors of a state on party matters.

On the chances of the party in the 2023 elections and after the tenure of President Buhari

We have a very good chance in 2023. Who is in the opposition? I can’t see any opposition. As you can see, every right thinking leader in the country is in the APC. Who will they bring to run against the candidate of APC? We have vibrant, intelligent, respected, courageous and God-fearing leaders in APC. Our present zoning system is superb. Nigerians are all waiting to see the flag bearer of APC. I believe that under the leadership of President Buhari, things will still be done transparently and the best candidate will emerge and success will be achieved. After the 2023 elections, it will still be APC all the way.

Your advice on the Federal Government/ASUU crisis as it affects the future of students and education in the country…

ASUU and the Federal Government should conclude as this matter has lingered for years. On both sides, we should all look inwards. We always blame the big brother that is the Federal Government. Nobody wants to listen to the Federal Government but we want the Federal Government to listen to us. Was Buhari the President during OBJ, Jonathan eras? Let ASUU look at those demands and see how they can also help government and help Nigeria at large. They are on strike and their salaries are still paid. Let ASUU help poor Nigerians who cannot send their children to private universities. Let government also consider ASUU’s demand. Nigerians are tired of ASUU strike. Imagine a student that is supposed to spend four years in school but, because of strike, the student is spending nine or ten years. It is not affecting ASUU but the students. I appeal to them to please help our children and go back to the classroom.

What do you think are the chances of youths holding important positions in government? What is your preferred age of the next President?

Youths are already holding important positions in government. I can tell you that if you go to the National Assembly today, you will see young men in their late 30s and early 40s performing government functions. Some of our governors are also youths. That is one good thing about the government of APC. The government has made so many of us by allowing youths to participate in governance. I give it to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Ondo State has the youngest set of legislators in the House of Representatives. Ondo is for youths. On the issue of age limit, I think President Buhari has done justice to that by saying he will hand over to someone whose age is less than 60 years. That is the kind of President Nigeria needs at the moment, someone agile, vibrant and strong.

What are you bringing to the table if given the chance to be the National Youth Leader of your party?

They said youths are the leaders of tomorrow. They have to be engaged constructively in such a manner that the general orientation of the youths will have to grow above money. We will re-orientate our youths to believe that service to your community, local government, state, region and country pays than money. When you are contributing your ideas, money should not be the watch word. As humans, we should contribute positively to the development of our society. Also, I will make Nigerian youths to have faith and confidence in the Nigeria, system. I will engage young people within the frame of activities of the party as stated in the party’s constitution.

What is your assessment of the Akeredolu administration in Ondo state?

Akeredolu is one of the best governors in this dispensation. He is courageous, God-fearing, fair and prompt in issues of governance. I don’t want to miss this one out because I am from Ilaje. Akeredolu has been good to the Ilaje people. He is very considerate. He gave us the position of deputy governor. He first gave us Commissioner for Environment during his first term and now he has appointed from llaje the Health Commissioner while promising to do more us.

What’s the way out of the unending insecurity across the country?

We are talking about youths here. The earlier the youths understand that neither power nor money can be achieved through carrying of guns the better.

We can achieve this by engaging constructively. People now believe that unless you join militants, kidnappers and bandits or engage in terrorism, you cannot get power or become rich. But when there are programmes and engagement organized by government and political parties that give the youths hope for their future, they will have change of mind. And the rate at which crime and criminality is pronounced in our society will be reduce if not totally eradicated. Nobody wants to die. So, these people causing problems all over are humans. If we re-orient them, things will change for better.

