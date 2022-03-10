…our strategic team working assiduously

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Senator Gershom Bassey representing Cross River South in the Senate has unveiled a 10 point Economic research on restoration and development blueprint to rebuild the state and put it on sound footings.

Sen. Bassey who made the revelation in a release on Tuesday in Calabar stated that his strategic economic think tank were working assiduously to make sure they can hit the ground running if the people will give him their mandate.

The blueprint which is hinged on the mantra, “re-imagine, revive and restore” the state and its economy, will be anchored and driven by Senator Bassey and his special economic strategic team if voted into office as governor of the state come 2023.

Senator Bassey who has been consulting party stalwarts and chieftains over his governorship aspiration said, “We must revive and build our economy”.

He said the 10 point blueprint or agenda includes, “increasing the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through value-added economic activity in agriculture, tourism, and the extractive, manufacturing, and services industries.

His words:” We will grow the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through a well-structured and consolidated system to boost state revenue.

“Develop effective human capital development interventions and business-friendly incentives to attract investment and business activity.

“Create opportunities for the youth and unemployed to grow an economic acquire in-demand and high value that would adequately equip them to compete in the global market and gig economy, boosting the State GDP through foreign exchange earnings “.

Others include, ” target the creation of skilled and unskilled jobs per annum. Design a transparent procurement process for awarding state government contracts, that adopts international best practices and implements affirmative action for indigenous contractors.

“Design indigene-6 centred policies to foster economic growth across the local agriculture and manufacturing value-chains. Secure the provision of financial and technical support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and startups within the state.

“Invest in professional training and in-demand skills acquisition programmes and collaborate with Federal Government to ensure the Calabar Port is re-opened for economic activity,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria