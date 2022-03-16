…As NASENI pledges Home-grown industrialization

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The technological advancement by the National Agency for Science Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI has started yielding results as the Senator representing Kano South Senatorial Zone, Sen. Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya has placed ordered for 500 pieces of maize thresher fabricated by NASENI in Jalingo for his constituency.



The Senator placed the order on Tuesday while inspecting the NASENI exhibition stand on Tuesday during the ‘NASENI Day’ at the ongoing Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Expo that started in Abuja on Monday with the theme “sustaining National Economic Growth through Science Technology and Innovation”.



He praised the agency for its focus in research and fabrication of world standard equipment that could stand the test of time and promised more patronage of NASENI products.

In his address, the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, said Nigeria’s development will be dependent on home- grown and sustained industrialization, which is the key to a sustainable economic recovery and growth of the country.



The NASENI Boss said the agency is committed in developing local capacity and capability for innovations leading to a manufacturing economy in Nigeria.



“This occasion gives NASENI the opportunity to showcase, in a special way, the technologies, products and services indigenously developed by the Agency to its stakeholders, Small and medium Enterprises(SMEs), entrepreneurs and the general public, with the aim of attracting investors and investment for commercialization and mass production.”



The NASENI boss took his visitors on a tour of the NASENI’s exhibition stand, where machines and other new fabricated innovation items made by the agency’s indigenous inventors and innovators were on display.



At the end of the tour, he informed a news conference after the tour that efforts are being made to partner with the private sector to guarantee international market and commercialization of the products.



“What we do is to partner with the private sector who advises us on what is needed in the market. That is why our approach on research and development is need -oriented and market demanding research. Several of these are off takers already and we are adopting a policy for mass productions,” he said.



Earlier, Prof. Haruna decried lack of engineering and other social economic infrastructure, which he said had been major setback to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

He insisted that the nation must invest in science and engineering infrastructure both in facilities and human capacity to lift the nation from the doldrums.

“Nigeria must continuously invest in R&D in the areas of STI. The approach of NASENI is collaborative research and partnership with local and foreign counterparts and commercial concern to guarantee export and boost international trade in Nigerian products and services of research and development.



“NASENI has been at the forefront of adopting Science and Engineering Infrastructure to turn ideas into goods and services with a view of ensuring that Nigeria leverages on science and engineering infrastructure to enhance its growth through the commercialization of its research results.



“NASENI is currently and consistently developing new designs and technologies to solve national problems, ” he added.



In his address, the Chairman of the occasion, Kola Jamodu, attested that NASENI has helped to boost Government efforts to industrialize Nigeria by ensuring the availability of resources for machine production and others required for mass production.



This he said would help to enhance Nigerian capacity, noting that “NASENI is capable of delivering equipment that will meet international standards”.



The keynote speaker and President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr.Masur Ahmed, who was represented by Managing Consultant Weircapacity, Mr. Nyananso Gabriel Ekanem,called for sustained improvement in human capacity development, commitment to more funding as well as putting in place the right infrastructure.



For him, Nigeria has the capacity to explore its potentials to become global player in technology world.