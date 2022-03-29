…Declare unalloyed loyalty, solidarity for the governor

The statutory delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have unanimously assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their unalloyed loyalty, solidarity and support ahead of the forthcoming party primaries in the state.

The elated delegates who converged on the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday, on a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, told the governor that they are resolute in their decision to solidly stand behind him in the party primaries.

They added that they will also stand behind whoever the governor asks them to support or vote for during the primary elections.

Speaking, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “We have come to let you know that wherever you ask us to stand is where we are going to stand. We have also come to let you know that we are solidly behind you.

“We are also solidly behind whoever you shall ask us to support or vote for during the primary elections.

“All we are waiting for is for you to speak; once you speak the action will be taken. If you ask us to stand at a particular point there we shall stand. If you ask us to move to the right hand side, definitely we shall all move to the right hand side. If you ask us to go by the left, we will go there”.

Hon. Nwankwo, who revealed that “some of our brothers have been coming to us asking us to support their ambition”, disclosed: “What we do tell them is that if our governor (Ugwuanyi) asks us to stand by you, we shall stand by you. But if our governor asks us to stand by another person, we shall equally stand by that person”.

The council chairman informed the governor that the delegates, who are mostly party executives at the ward, Local Government and state levels, have not taken his goodwill, magnanimity, welfare, peace and good governance initiatives for granted, adding that “we have not forgotten where we are coming from and we will also not forget where we are going to; in you we stand Your Excellency”.

Corroborating, the Chairman of PDP in Awgu LGA, Hon. Oke Udeh said: “We are here today to further inform you and assure you that we are behind you. We will always stand by you and we have no reason whatsoever not to know that you are the Governor of Enugu State.

“I am a beneficiary of your goodwill. I will always say it wherever you go. The fact remains that I will not forget you in a hurry”.

Other speakers at the event, such as the Chief of Whip of Enugu State House of Assembly and member representing Agwu North Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Jane Eneh; the member representing Awgu South Constituency, Hon. Johnson Chukwuobasi; the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Ugonna Ibe; his Science and Technology counterpart, Sir Obi Kama; the PDP State Financial Secretary, Alphonsus Orji; the PDP Deputy Chairman, Awgu LGA, Emmanuel C. Nebo; and Hon. Nelson Uduji, all reiterated their commitment and support to Gov. Ugwuanyi, reassuring the governor that the delegates, stakeholders and the entire people of Awgu LGA are solidly behind him and his political decisions in respect of 2023 general elections in the state.