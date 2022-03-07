Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government, Monday, inaugurated the 7-member panel it reconstituted last week to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it had with university-based unions.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja, tasked the committee to, “Submit proposed draft agreements within three months from the date of inauguration.”

He appealed to the reconstituted committee to” liaise and consult with relevant stakeholders to finalise the position of the Federal Government to the issues in the draft proposed FGN/ASUU Renegotiated Agreement.”

The minister also asked the committee to “renegotiate in realistic and workable terms the 2009 Agreements with other university-based unions.”

The committee, açcording to the minister, is also expected to, “Negotiate and recommend any other issue the committee deems relevant to reposition the NUS for global competitiveness.”

He said it was also expected to double its “effort towards concluding the assignment and producing a realistic and workable draft agreement that would holistically tackle the challenges confronting the Nigerian university system and reposition it to effectively play its very important role in national development.”

“Your nomination to serve the Federal Government in this capacity is not unconnected with your track records of invaluable impacts to the development and progress of the NUS. Therefore, I have no reservations that you would conduct this all-important assignment with the seriousness and the urgency it deserves. This is more so, considering the ongoing industrial action by one of the unions,” he said

Adamu added:”It is important to state that, in nominating the chairman and members of this committee, the Federal Government of Nigeria painstakingly considered your contributions as highly experienced university administrators from the various geo-political zones.

“The Federal Government has also deliberately appointed other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to serve as advisers or observers.”

He recalled that “the re-negotiation of the 2009 Agreements between the Federal Government and the University-Based Staff Unions (ASUU, SSANU, NAAT & NASU) commenced on Monday, 13th February 2017.”

“However, due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise has, unfortunately, dragged on till now. There is no gainsaying that the earnest desire of every stakeholder in the Nigenan University System (NUS) and, indeed, the nation at lärge is to conclude this re-negotiation exercise within the shortest possible period,” he explained.

He assured the committee of the Federal Government’s maximum support and cooperation in the course of this important national assignment.

The reconstituted committee has Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekweme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs,as chairman.

Members of the committee include the Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Wukari, Arc. Lawrence Patrick Ngbale, who represents North East; Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth, representing South West and Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Senator Chris Adighije, representing South East.

Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Olu Obafemi from North-Central; Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science & Technology, Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu, representing North West; and Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Mathew Seiyefa from South-South, were also listed as other members of the team.