Two-years old Ramadam Shedrack Mayaleke is urgently in need of N6 million for chest infection surgery after he was diagnosed with three holes in the heart.

A medical report signed by the management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) shows that the boy is currently on anti-failure medication. It further implores Nigerians to accord him necessary assistance.

Ramadan was initially admitted at LASUTH 10 months ago, the medical report reveals.

Ramadan was centrally diagnosed with oxygen saturation values in room air between 77.45 per cent.

Examination of the cardiovascular systems, as stated in the report, showed a heart rate of 135bmp with a prude 3/6 pansystolic murmur loudest at the left lower sternal border.

It concludes that echocardiography was done on January 6, 2021. Ramadan is said to have three holes in the heart — Secundum ASD, right partial anomalous pulmonary venous connection, and moderate PAH.

It further stated that he was presented on account of recurrent chest infections noticed from birth.

The patient’s mother, Tolani Mayaleke, bemoaned that she had been facing endless difficulties since she gave birth to Ramadan.

Meanwhile, after LASUTH told Mayaleke last November that her son was due for the operation, she turned to the public for financial help to save her son.

“I’m pleading to everyone to help me. I don’t want to lose my son. Please help me,” she lamented.

The surgery is meant to done in Nigeria at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

For donations: Wema Bank, 0253889676 Ramadan Shedrack Mayaleke.

