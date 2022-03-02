2 rescued, fire rages as container falls on SUV, commercial bus in Lagos 

Scene of the accident.

By Evelyn Usman

An unlatched container fell off a truck this night, landing on two vehicles: a Sienna and a commercial bus, in Igando area of Lagos.

The impact was said to have started a fire.

However, two persons were reportedly rescued alive while the fate of others was unknown as of time of writing this report.

South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, told Vanguard that a distress call was received at about 9.37 pm.

He informed that “the incident happened in front of Omark School, by Dapson Busstop, Akesan, Igando, Lagos State.

“While effort to mobilise responders was on, report of a fire outbreak was reported from the scene.

“Two persons have been rescued alive by residents, while fire responders are on their way to the scene”.

At 9.52 pm, he sent a text that the fire had been contained from spreading to adjoining companies.

Vanguard News