A free-for-all between operatives of the Oyo State Joint Security Task Force code-named Operation Burst and youths at Iluju community in Oriire Local Government Area of the state claimed two lives last Sunday.

Pandemonium, according to an eyewitness, broke out when Operation Burst responded to a distress call from unidentified villagers that one Abiodun was causing public disturbances in the area.

It was further gathered that some youths resisted the arrest of the suspect by the security operatives on arrival in the town in their patrol van.

Unconfirmed report said one of the officers allegedly shot one of the youths, a development that prompted the villagers to go on reprisal, which resulted in the death of an officer and the destruction of Operation Burst vehicle.

Sources further told our correspondent that several people also sustained injuries.

At press time, it was gathered that normalcy had returned to the town, as villagers were seen going about their lawful businesses unhindered.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command said it had launched a full-scale investigation into the incident the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, in a text message, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Ngozi Onadeko, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the root cause of the incident. Updates would be provided in due course, please.”

