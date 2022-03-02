.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Operatives of Hisbah in Kebbi state on Thursday arrested two teenagers involved in drugs and their consumption in the Rafin Atiku area of Birnin Kebbi they are Farida Malami and Sadiyya Isah all from Birnin Kebbi.

According to the state commandant of Hisbah Sulaiman Muhammad who confirmed the arrest said that the two female minors were arrested in their boyfriend’s house where they were redhandedly caught smoking Indian hemp or in other words cannabis Sativa, syrup and other hard drugs constituting nuisance in the area.

He added that their recent arrest was the second in the series of arrests of the same girls who refused to repent.

In his submission, the Director, sharia Abubakar Lamne Augie stated that they have been handed over to NDLEA for rehabilitation with support from the wife of Kebbi state governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu who footed all the bills for rehabilitation and subsequent empowerments, also lauded the effort of barrister Maryam Kaoje who facilitated their remand and rehabilitation at the NDLEA Kebbi state command.

An Islamic cleric, Malam Tukur Kola who counselled the teenagers appealed to parents to watch the movements of their children and the friends they mingle with.

