By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than fifteen associations comprising youths and women groups have gathered in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital.

The youths who are majorly women gathered under the umbrella of Arewa youths and women association for good governance to sensitise women and youth on key issues of self reliance,making right choice during elections and to morally uplift youth to stem the scourge of insecurity which is believed to have been caused by lack of jobs and/or trade among youths and prostitution on the women side.

According to the state coordinator of Arewa youths and women association for good governance Malam Muhammad Abubakar Fakai said that,the purpose of the mixed gathering is to chart a new political course for Kebbi state and Nigeria as a whole as election closes in the need to sensitise youth and women is inevitable he said “youth are the bedrock of our society so it is only when they are gainfully engaged and sensitised peace will elude the country and right choice will also not be made hence the convergence.

While commending Bagudu for running a youths and women friendly government seen through several interventions aimed at building the capacities of youths he urged the federal government to create more jobs for youths and increase their participation in the art of governance to curtail restiveness being fueled by redunduncy.

He noted that,youths particularly in the north must shun money politics as they have over the years mortgage their future and that of country by accepting peanuts from corrupt politicians to suffer for four years or above.

The meeting featured questions and answers while gifts were given to those who got answers correct.