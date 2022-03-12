



By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A motor accident occurred along Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway in Kwara State, yesterday morning, during which 12 persons were said to have been burnt to death.



Sunday Vanguard gathered that the accident happened at about 6:47 am at Otte in Asa local government area.



A total number of 18 people were said to have been involved in the crash, while 12 of the victims were reportedly burnt beyond recognition.



Six of the survived victims reportedly suffered varying degrees of burns.

It was gathered that causes of the crash were route violation, speed violation and loss of control.



The two vehicles involved in the crash included a white colour commercial bus with no registration number and a white colour commercial DAF Volvo trailer.

According to information provided by the state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, no first aid treatment could be administered on the victims.



Owoade added that the survivors had been taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for treatment.



